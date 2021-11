Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday night. “Our line, I think we’re just getting that chemistry going and we know what we can bring and we try to play to our strengths right at the play down there,” Jenner said. "I think we can read off each other pretty good, and they just seemed to be finding me.”

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO