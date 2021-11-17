ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot to death overnight at Memphis apartments, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday night after being shot at a Memphis apartment complex, according to police.

Police found the man in “extremely critical condition” after gunfire erupted at the apartment complex at 2184 Ridgeway Rd. around 9:45 p.m.

Police said that man was rushed to Regional One Hospital seriously injured.

A woman was detained at the scene, but no charges were filed, MPD said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

