Olive Branch, MS

Memphis teen charged in carjacking at Olive Branch Walmart, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — An 18-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to a shooting and carjacking at the Walmart in Olive Branch, Miss., on November 7.

Andre Garner is charged with attempted murder, armed carjacking, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

ORIGINAL STORY: One shot during carjacking at Olive Branch Walmart, police say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fl67G_0cz0HYEQ00
Andre Garner mug (Olive Branch Police)

Officers with the Olive Branch Police Department responded to a call about shots fired and a motor vehicle theft.

According to police, the victims were approached in the parking lot by three men who demanded they hand over the keys to their vehicles. During the altercation, one victim was shot.

Police said they recovered the stolen vehicles and retrieved evidence from one of them that linked Andre Jean Garner, Jr. to the crime.

On Tuesday, Southaven Police made a traffic stop involving an alleged vehicle reported stolen in Memphis.

Garner was the driver, police said.

He was taken into custody and turned over to Olive Branch Police.

OBPD said this is still an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are expected.

Comments / 12

Lj Swinney
4d ago

Good they got him I hope they get the other guys as well that was some gutter shit they did to that lady we are so tired of these young punk's they don't want to work all they want to do is take people stuff and shoot people

Reply
10
really, unbelievable
3d ago

I heard about those Mississippi prisons 🤣🤣🤣🤣 u may as well signed your death certificate 🤣🤣🤣. ⚰ you'll be getting out feet first 😂😂👍😂🤣😂👣 😂😂👍😂😂👍😂😂👍

Reply
Memphis, TN
