Utah Jazz Play Tribute Video For Georges Niang

By TREVOR ALLEN
kslsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz played a tribute video during a timeout in the first quarter to honor former player Georges Niang. Georges Niang and the Philadelphia 76ers are making their only stop this season in Salt Lake City....

Yardbarker

Doc Rivers, Georges Niang Assess Paul Reed's Defensive Effort vs. Bucks

The Sixers needed to rely on guys they wouldn't typically rely on when facing the defending NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Tuesday night. One of those players happened to be former NBA G League MVP Paul Reed. With Joel Embiid out after testing positive for COVID-19, the Sixers were...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

How Georges Niang Is Thriving With 76ers To Begin Season

Sometimes it is the least heralded move that pays off the most for a team. For the Philadelphia 76ers, that is the case when it comes to NBA veteran Georges Niang. Niang signed a two-year, $6.7 million deal with the 76ers in free agency, departing from the Utah Jazz. He has been a revelation for the 76ers, becoming an integral part of their rotation with the second unit.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georges Niang
firstsportz.com

“I Thought He Sucked”: Joel Embiid Makes Honest Revelation on Georges Niang

The Philadelphia 76ers have been without their Australian playmaker, Ben Simmons since the start of the NBA 2021-22 Season. Yet the Joel Embiid led side has been at their very best courtesy to all the starters and bench players performers. One of which is, Georges Niang to whom Joel Embiid thought of an ordinary player. To be precise Embiid thought Niang ‘sucked’ before we ended up playing alongside him.
NBA
FanSided

Will the Utah Jazz regret letting this 2020-21 free agent walk?

Roster turnover is an expected part of every team’s offseason, and the Utah Jazz were no exception heading into the 2021-22 season. Still, the team enjoyed significant continuity compared to several of their rivals in the pursuit of an NBA championship. The team’s offseason additions of Rudy Gay, Eric Paschall...
NBA
Pocono Record

Sixers' Doc Rivers is finding out what Tyrese Maxey, Georges Niang and others can do

PHILADELPHIA — The silver lining with the 76ers being so shorthanded is coach Doc Rivers gets to try different combinations and take longer looks at players in expanded roles. Since star center Joel Embiid, starting forward Tobias Harris and reserve guards Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe are sidelined by the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Diving into the resurrection of Georges Niang

Since coming to Philadelphia, Georges Niang has embraced the mindset that comes with playing for the city. During his media day, he referenced being a Northeast kid growing up near Boston as preparation for this. The 28-year-old has been limited in his NBA role throughout his career and has capitalized on the opportunity that the Sixers have given him. While it is only 14 games into the season, Niang is averaging a career-high in minutes, points, assists, and three-point attempts. In addition, he has played with an infectious swagger and become an emotional difference-maker on the Sixers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#Nba Draft#The Indiana Pacers#The G League#Sixers#Tnt#The Zone Sports Network
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-7) play against the Utah Jazz (5-5) at Vivint Arena. Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 16, 2021. Philadelphia 76ers 85, Utah Jazz 120 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers. Utah stands head and shoulders over Sixers in their fifth straight loss,...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Georges Niang returns to Utah a different, better player

Four months ago, most fans of the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t know the name Georges Niang. A former second-round pick out of Iowa State by the Indiana Pacers, Niang played 206 of his first 229 NBA games as a member of the Utah Jazz, first on a two-way contract and then on a standard three-year, $4.9 million deal that ran through the 2020-21 NBA season.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Jazz Notes: Player Development, Conley, Niang, Wade

The Jazz‘s player development track record is getting hard to ignore, according to Ben Dowsett of FiveThirtyEight.com, who points not to stars like Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert, but to veterans like Joe Ingles, Jordan Clarkson, and – most recently – Royce O’Neale. Dowsett contends that the mid-career leaps those...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
