Utah Jazz Play Tribute Video For Georges Niang

Since coming to Philadelphia, Georges Niang has embraced the mindset that comes with playing for the city. During his media day, he referenced being a Northeast kid growing up near Boston as preparation for this. The 28-year-old has been limited in his NBA role throughout his career and has capitalized on the opportunity that the Sixers have given him. While it is only 14 games into the season, Niang is averaging a career-high in minutes, points, assists, and three-point attempts. In addition, he has played with an infectious swagger and become an emotional difference-maker on the Sixers.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO