NWTC Celebrates Alumni & Local Businesses

By Ryan Powell
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College hosted one of it annual alumni awards ceremony, Tuesday night, to recognize the outstanding achievements of recent graduates who are making a difference in the community.

The awards are aimed at highlighting alums early in their careers as well as recognizing a local business who has been dedicated to education within the technical field.

One of the winners of this years awards, Sarah Stackhouse, had this to say on winning.

"To be honest, I was really surprised I was nominated. I consider NWTC my home, so for me, it is such an honor to be here tonight seeing my old colleagues, seeing my old professors and people like that so it’s a really great opportunity to network and see everyone, but really just spend time with people that I do consider like family."

