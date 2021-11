WINDSOR, Conn. — The holidays are right around the corner, and the Amazon fulfillment center in Windsor is already bustling. “It’s months of work that go into this, getting ready for the season. We invest in technology, we invest in transportation so that we can get your package from a to B. And we invest in people, which means hiring," said Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Amazon, New England.

WINDSOR, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO