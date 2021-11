These aren’t exactly the stakes Florida and Florida State had in mind for their end-of-the-season rivalry game. The Gators and Seminoles both enter Saturday’s clash at 5-6, meaning the winner becomes bowl eligible. That’s one of four games next weekend pitting two five-win teams against each other. The others are Maryland-Rutgers, Charlotte-Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic-Middle Tennessee.

