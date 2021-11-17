ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activision Blizzard employees walk out over damning report against CEO

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard employees have walked out of their jobs after a damning report by The Wall Street Journal has suggested CEO Bobby Kotick knew about employee misconduct as far back as 2018. The WSJ’s reporting suggests Kotick received notice of the alleged 2016 and 2017 rape of a Sledgehammer...

stevivor.com

Comments / 0

The Verge

Bobby Kotick is still the CEO of Activision Blizzard, for now

Bobby Kotick is still the CEO of Activision Blizzard, despite a Wall Street Journal report that detailed Kotick’s history of harassment and abusive behavior while also saying he knew about allegations and incidents of abuse within the company for years. Kotick has reportedly told executives that he may consider stepping...
BUSINESS
AFP

Activision Blizzard chief may step down if misconduct not fixed: media

The chief of Activision Blizzard, accused of mishandling harassment complaints at the video giant, has signaled he would consider stepping down if he cannot quickly fix company culture, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Bobby Kotick, who has led the company for three decades, told senior executives during a meeting on Friday that he could leave if the problems with misconduct aren't solved "with speed," the Journal reported, citing sources at Activision. Activision Blizzard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. The turmoil at the company comes in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that Kotick has for years been looped into reports of abuse that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

More Than 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Are Petitioning for CEO Bobby Kotick’s Removal

A group of more than 1,000 employees at Activision Blizzard has now signed a petition asking the developer’s CEO Bobby Kotick to step down. According to the petition — which includes both direct staff and contractors of the company — employees say they “no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The information that has come to light about his behaviors and practices in the running of our companies runs counter to the culture and integrity we require of our leadership — and directly conflicts with the initiatives started by our peers.” Since the publication of the petition, the company’s employee advocacy group A Better ABK has also launched a separate petition for fans of the company to show their support in removing Kotick.
BUSINESS
Person
Bobby Kotick
Street.Com

PlayStation, Xbox Heads Reportedly Critical of Activision Blizzard

On Thursday, more than 500 Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report employees have petitioned to remove CEO Bobby Kotick from the company. "We, the undersigned, no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The information that has come to light about his behaviors and practices in the running of our companies runs counter to the culture and integrity we require of our leadership--and directly conflicts with the initiatives started by our peers," the petition reads. "We ask that Bobby Kotick remove himself as CEO of Activision Blizzard and that shareholders be allowed to select the new CEO without the input of Bobby, who we are aware owns a substantial portion of the voting rights of the shareholders."
BUSINESS
Eurogamer.net

PlayStation boss has reportedly 'expressed deep concern' to Activision over damning new allegations

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has reportedly penned an email to company employees criticising Bobby Kotick's response to allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment at Activision Blizzard, saying he has contacted Activision to express "deep concern" at recent news. According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Ryan shared the email earlier today following...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Playstation CEO Jim Ryan left 'stunned' over Activision Blizzard's response to allegations

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s president and CEO Jim Ryan is among the many left in shock by Activision Blizzard’s response to severe allegations, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick knew about sexual misconduct instances happening within the company but did not...
BUSINESS
#Ceo#Arbitration#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Sledgehammer Games#Activision Blizzard#Third Party#Tagsactivision
mmorpg.com

UPDATED: Report Alleges Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Knew About and Hid Harassment and Assault Allegations

Update #4: 5:54pm ET: Activision Blizzard has released the full transcript of the video message CEO Bobby Kotick sent to employees this morning, as referenced in an earlier update to this story. In the video message, Kotick doubles down, stating that the WSJ report paints an "inaccurate and misleading" picture of both the company and himself You can read the full transcript here.
BUSINESS
