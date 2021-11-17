ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Faces a Multitude of Villains in New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer

By Althea Legaspi
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Holland’s Peter Parker confesses that ever since he has been bitten by a spider, he’s only had one week that his life has felt normal, and things are definitely not normal in the new trailer for...

MovieWeb

Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Covid After Dune Premiere, Impacting Aquaman 2 Filming

He may be pretty indestructible as DC's Aquaman, but Jason Momoa has proven he is only human after all, as he revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in lockdown. The actor put out a message on his instagram stories confirming the rumors that began circulating last week, that he had contracted the virus sometime after appearing at the premiere of Dune, and a video of the message has since been shared numerous times on Tiktok by fan accounts. This means that Momoa's current work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have been halted, putting the pressure on an already tight shooting schedule for the comic book sequel.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract. After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow. Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
CNET

Why Into The Spider-Verse is still the best superhero movie ever made

No one was ready for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. We're not used to superhero movies being masterpieces. We're used to mediocrity. Superhero movies thrive on mediocrity. I used to complain about superhero fatigue, now I embrace it. Go for your life, Marvel, make your three-star movies a couple of times a year. At least they're not Rise of Skywalker. No, they're just mediocre and that's… good?
MOVIES
Variety

AFI Fest: Red Carpet Arrivals With Halle Berry, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and More

This year’s edition of AFI Fest kicked off with an opening night premiere of “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical of the same name. The cast, including Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesus and Vanessa Hudgens, walked the red carpet before the screening at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Conjures Up $4.5M in Previews

Ghostbusters: Afterlife conjured up $4.5 million in Thursday night previews as it opens on the eve of the lucrative Thanksgiving holiday corridor. Sony rolled out the film in 3,450 locations beginning at 4 p.m. local time, including Imax and Premium Large Format screens. The studio and filmmakers are hoping for a three-day debut in the $27 million-$28 million range; other analysts are targeting $30 million-plus. Based on Ivan Reitman’s iconic film Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by his son, Jason Reitman. Billed as the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe, the story tells what happens when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

‘Eternals’: How the VFX Served Chloé Zhao’s Naturalistic, Indie Aesthetic

Marvel knew exactly what it was getting with director Chloé Zhao, whose naturalistic aesthetic for “Eternals” was demonstrated in her Oscar-winning “Nomadland.” Crucially, this had a significant impact on the VFX: Zhao eschewed green and blue screens for shooting on location in the Canary Islands and England, where the natural light (particularly Magic Hour) and her anthropological visual style had a direct bearing on full CG shots. Additionally, the epic world building, the cosmic energy of the superhero Eternals, and the CG character design of the antagonistic Deviants and Celestials were influenced by manga, anime, and Marvel comics. But Zhao ultimately...
MOVIES
Variety

Jared Leto Wants Warner Bros. to Release the ‘Suicide Squad’ David Ayer Cut: ‘That’s What Streaming’s For’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jared Leto has spoken — he says he thinks it’s time that Warner Bros. release David Ayer’s cut of “Suicide Squad.” “Absolutely! Why not?” the actor, who played the Joker in the 2016 film, told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of “House of Gucci” at the Academy Museum. “Why wouldn’t they? Why wouldn’t they? I mean, that’s what streaming’s for, right?” Ayer concurred with Leto on Twitter. “Exactly what streaming is for. If you own IP and you have a mandate to monetize it from your shareholders that’s exactly what you do,” he wrote, tagging Warner...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Touts “Positive Impact” of ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit, Kevin Feige Teases “Top-Secret” Marvel Project With Her as Producer

Scarlett Johansson stopped for every media outlet Thursday night on a packed red carpet inside the Beverly Hilton, host of the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honor. Husband Colin Jost, patiently waiting at the end of the line next to her Avengers comrade Jeremy Renner, handed Johansson, with two interviews left, a glass of champagne. “Thankfully he’s here,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter, the first of the final two outlets. “He’s got a show on Saturday, but I was like, ‘You’re coming. I don’t care if you’re tired.’ It’s been really overwhelming and I’m finally at the end...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
MOVIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters

(AP) — Busting ghosts is still a fairly lucrative business after almost 40 years. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, the latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the awards darling “King Richard,” like most dramas in the pandemic era, is struggling. With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos […]
MOVIES

