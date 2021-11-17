ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point vs. Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh Point vs. Notre Dame: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish outlasted upset-minded High...

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: 2021-22 Wildcat basketball entrance survey

Northwestern’s 2020-21 men’s basketball season saw the team ranked as high as 19th in the nation, but the season ended with a thud in the Big Ten Tournament. Eight months later, there are changes aplenty — sharpshooter Miller Kopp is out, while three exciting freshmen are in — and the Wildcats are preparing for what looks to be a pivotal winter for coach Chris Collins. Today, The Daily’s reporters give their thoughts on what to look for from NU this season.
EVANSTON, IL
jmusportsnews.com

2021-22 JMU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Preview

It’s that time of the year, folks. Jon Rothstein is Tweeting weird catchphrases at an alarming rate, Power Five schools are playing exhibitions against random local colleges, and Duke men’s basketball is the preseason pick to win the ACC even though Virginia or Florida State will probably win the league instead.
BASKETBALL
University of Notre Dame
watchstadium.com

Miami (OH) vs. Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

Miami (OH) vs. Georgia Tech:: The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets suffered a tough home loss to open the 2021-22 season as they fell 72-69 to Miami of Ohio. Michael Devoe had a great start to the season, with 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting, but Devoe and the Yellow Jackets went cold late in the game […]
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina Men's Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina: The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels took care of business and earned head coach Hubert Davis a win in his debut with the 83-67 win over Loyola (MD). Caleb Love was solid from start to finish and recorded 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Brady Manek contributed right from the start and finished with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Fellow transfer Dawson Garcia had a nice start as well, with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
upstatespartans.com

Men's Basketball Ready for 2021-22 Season Opener at South Carolina

USC Upstate (0-0; 0-0 Big South) at South Carolina (0-0; 0-0 SEC) Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, S.C. TV: SEC Network+ (PXP: Dave Weinstein; Analyst: John Williams) | Via WatchESPN.com or the ESPN App. Series History. Tuesday's meeting between USC Upstate and South Carolina marks the sixth all-time meeting in...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

Notre Dame vs CSNU: 2021-22 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

Notre Dame and Cal State Northridge kick off the season on Saturday at Notre Dame. Can the Irish rack up some wins before they head west for the Maui Invitational in Vegas?. College basketball is back! It seems like forever since Baylor cut down the nets in Indianapolis in early April but here we are we finally made it to the first week of college basketball. For Notre Dame and Cal State Northridge, it has been a much longer wait.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theappalachianonline.com

App State men’s basketball invites high expectations heading into 2021-22

App State men’s basketball ended its 2020-21 season with a victory in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000. Despite losing six of their last seven regular season games, they ended the regular season with a 17-12 record, enough for the seventh seed in the conference tournament. This was partially due to a stellar defensive system. The Mountaineers were second in the Sun Belt in opponent points per game at 64.1, and they held their opponents to a three-point percentage of 32.5%. This defense, paired with an effective offense, is what propelled App State to win four-straight games in the conference tournament and a victory over No. 1 seed Georgia State in the championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigertv.tv

HIGHLIGHTS | Men's Basketball vs. Texas State 11.12.21

The Tigers push their record to 2-0 as they went on to defeat the Texas State Bobcats Friday night 84-59. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv. Check us out on our website for more!. https://www.tigertv.tv/
TEXAS STATE
watchstadium.com

DeMarr Langford Rocks The Rim Plus The Foul | Must See Moment

Fairfield was unable to convert on a fastbreak and that led the Boston College getting on the fast break. Unlike Fairfield, BC would convert on the fastbreak in the form of a DeMarr Langford throwing down an alley-oop plus getting the foul in this A.
BASKETBALL

