High Point vs. Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

App State men’s basketball ended its 2020-21 season with a victory in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000. Despite losing six of their last seven regular season games, they ended the regular season with a 17-12 record, enough for the seventh seed in the conference tournament. This was partially due to a stellar defensive system. The Mountaineers were second in the Sun Belt in opponent points per game at 64.1, and they held their opponents to a three-point percentage of 32.5%. This defense, paired with an effective offense, is what propelled App State to win four-straight games in the conference tournament and a victory over No. 1 seed Georgia State in the championship game.

