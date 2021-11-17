ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

With severe winds behind, what is next?

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfZun_0cz0Ezgs00

While winds will blow across eastern Montana overnight and the western Dakotas through Wednesday, they will be much weaker than what we experienced Tuesday. Still, gusts can be expected at 30 to 40 mph.

Winds by Thursday will be breezy in afternoon. A dry forecast for the lower elevations continues.

Expect cool daytime temperatures Wednesday with highs in the 30s to lower 40s. Most of the area will warm into the mid 40s for Thursday, followed by upper 40s to low 50s Friday .

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Westerly wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southerly wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 4. Southerly wind 5 to 15 mph.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Q2 News

Beautiful fall weather for the holiday

Some overnight showers Friday night through Saturday morning. Saturday is a mild day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Overnight temperatures will mainly be in the 20s. East of Billings could see them drop into the teens.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Cloudy, Evening showers

Skies will be quite cloudy today as weak energy jets through. This will lead to snow in the Beartooths and Absarokas today through tomorrow morning. The Bighorns could see snow this evening. There will be a decent chance of rain tonight then rain/snow overnight in Billings as a cold front sweeps through. Skies will clear Saturday afternoon as dry air flows in from the northwest making for a quiet weekend.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Travel outlook good so far for Thanksgiving

Livingston, Nye and the surrounding areas will see winds gust 35 to 45 mph Wednesday night, but otherwise light winds around the area. Lows will be in the teens and 20s. Highs will climb back to the 40s Thursday. A bit more wind looks to push the highs into the lower 50s by Friday.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Q2 News

Temperatures on a roller coaster

After a chilly Wednesday, downslope flow will begin warming daytime temperatures into the 40s today then 50s tomorrow and Saturday before another cold front cools temperatures back down into the 40s on Sunday. Latest outlooks have the area leaning warmer than average next week through the end of November.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Strong winds, Falling temperatures

Damaging wind gusts trailing behind a cold front could reach in excess of 50 through the afternoon in Yellowstone County as well as areas north, south and east. These winds could bring down shallow rooted trees, topple power lines and turn unsecured items in yards into dangerous projectiles. Use caution if you drive a high profile vehicle.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Winds increase & temperatures decrease throughout Tuesday

Gusts of 60 TO 65 mph blew Monday in the Livingston/Nye areas. Powerful winds up to 65 mph will spread across the plains overnight, possibly reaching Billings before sunrise. Overnight temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s and 50s for many locations with most of Tuesday's warmest temperatures very early in the day. A front will cross over our area Tuesday morning with temperatures falling gradually as winds shift to the northwest.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

A windy couple of days

Strong winds will be the big weather story for the next couple of days. Mountain waves, a tight pressure gradient, a strong surface low to the north and gap flow will all combine to make conditions quite windy at least through the middle of the week.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Northwest
Q2 News

More Wind; A Cool Down Is On The Way!

Another windy day with gust up to 60 miles per hour especially west of Billings. Please be careful, travel may become a bit difficult. Temperatures today a bit warmer in the upper 50s, low to mid 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

A bit of an active pattern ahead

It's a windy Saturday with gusts up to 50 mph in the Billings area. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. Overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s with a chance of some precipitation. The winds will calm down a bit Saturday night, but we aren't out of the clear just yet.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Wind rips trees down, causes major damage in Wyoming town

Tuesday morning was one Margo Ford will never forget. "The house shook. It was a horrible boom," Ford said. "You could hear glass just shatter everywhere." Wind gusts of up to 92 miles per hour in the small Wyoming town of Story caused a 50-foot Ponderosa pine in Ford's backyard to fall straight on top of her house, crashing through the master bedroom window.
WYOMING STATE
Q2 News

When the winds stop - the temperatures drop

Strong westerly winds start over the western foothills Friday night, spreading east toward the Dakotas through the day on Saturday. Stronger winds are possible near showers Saturday afternoon as the rain could drive the winds to the surface.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

Changes day by day ahead

Light snow will fall Thursday evening in the mountains and foothills to the west and south of Billings. This includes the Red Lodge vicinity, where up to an inch of snowfall could accumulate. A few inches of snow is possible in the Beartooth/Absaroka mountains.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Several windy days coming

It will be calmer today as we await our next cold front that will pass through tomorrow bringing the possibility of 50+ mph wind gusts back into the area tonight through Saturday. Livingston to Harlowton and the eastern plains could receive gusts in excess of 60 mph.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Chilly, Windy East, Mountain Snow

It won’t be as windy today in Billings, but the eastern plains still expect gusts up to 40 mph through this evening. Gusts in excess of 60 mph could whip through Fallon and Carter counties. After a calmer Friday, 40 mph wind gusts will pick up again across the Q2 viewing area on Saturday with the passing of another cold front.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

A windy Wednesday

A passing cold front will bring a cool down over the next few days. It will also bring winds gusting up to 40 mph in Billings, the western foothills and Livingston to Big Timber this afternoon then into the eastern plains tomorrow. Use caution if driving high profile vehicles and secure your lawn furniture.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy