With severe winds behind, what is next?

While winds will blow across eastern Montana overnight and the western Dakotas through Wednesday, they will be much weaker than what we experienced Tuesday. Still, gusts can be expected at 30 to 40 mph.

Winds by Thursday will be breezy in afternoon. A dry forecast for the lower elevations continues.

Expect cool daytime temperatures Wednesday with highs in the 30s to lower 40s. Most of the area will warm into the mid 40s for Thursday, followed by upper 40s to low 50s Friday .

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Westerly wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southerly wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 4. Southerly wind 5 to 15 mph.

