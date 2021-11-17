ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues spoil Perunovich's debut with 3-2 loss to lowly Coyotes

By Tom Timmermann
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Blues’ past two losses, on late third-period goals to powerhouses Carolina and Edmonton, were crushing, their 3-2 loss on Tuesday to Arizona was crushing of a whole different dimension. Against an Arizona team that came in with one win in 15 games, had seven players out injured...

www.stltoday.com

Related
MassLive.com

St. Louis Blues recall Scott Perunovich from Springfield Thunderbirds; defenseman shares AHL’s scoring lead

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua, and defenseman Calle Rosen to Springfield. Perunovich, 23,...
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blues recall Scott Perunovich from AHL, assign three others to Thunderbirds

Blues fans have been clamoring to see Scott Perunovich since Torey Krug and Niko Mikkola wound up on the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list. Unfortunately for the Blues, they were in some cap pain, and found that calling up Perunovich while also having Joel Hofer, Dakota Joshua, and Calle Rosen up with the NHL club would be difficult.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues call up prized prospect Perunovich, waive Clifford

Scott Perunovich’s time has come. The prized defenseman prospect has been recalled by the Blues, who in turn have sent goalie Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen back to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. On a busy Monday, the Blues also placed veteran forward...
NHL
State
Arizona State
theahl.com

Blues recall AHL leading scorer Perunovich

The St. Louis Blues have recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Perunovich, 23, made his pro debut with Springfield on Oct. 16 and has recorded a point in each of his first 12 contests this season, leading the AHL in assists (18), points (20, tied) and power-play assists (10).
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Add Major Reinforcements in Sundqvist, Perunovich

The St. Louis Blues hit their first rough stretch of the season, going 0-2-1 in their last three, losing both games of a weekend back-to-back after heartbreaking last-minute goals against. Though the team won’t make any excuses, COVID protocols and injuries have left them severely shorthanded. Top six forward Brayden Schenn is on the shelf due to an injury, Torey Krug , who had been playing his best hockey with the Blues, has missed time due to COVID (as had Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly before him), and the COVID unavailability of backup goalie Ville Husso led to 21-year-old AHL goaltender Joel Hofer, whom no one expected to sniff the NHL this season, starting Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the top teams in the league.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Perunovich has found a mentor in Blues teammate Faulk

Scott Perunovich has played all of one NHL game, so as highly touted as he is as a prospect and as eagerly awaited his arrival with the Blues has been, it’s ridiculous to think he knows how to do everything yet. There are some things he still has to learn.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
