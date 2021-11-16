ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business Council for the Arts honors Atmos Energy with New Initiatives Award at the 2021 Obelisk Awards

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago

The Obelisk Awards honors businesses, nonprofits, and...

plano.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Diverse Business Leader Awards: Christopher Fortson adjusted Positive Energy Solar's recruitment process to be more inclusive

New Mexico might be a majority-minority state but that doesn’t mean the need to create inclusive and equitable workplaces does not still exist. Each year, Albuquerque Business First recognizes the organizations and people who don’t just preach diversity, equity and inclusion, but who put words to action via its Diverse Business Leader Awards.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
gtrnews.com

Tulsa Regional Chamber Honors Small Businesses at Summit Awards Event

The Tulsa Regional Chamber honored eight area small businesses at its Tulsa Small Business Summit & Awards recently. The Tulsa Small Business Connection, a program of the Tulsa Regional Chamber that educates and empowers northeast Oklahoma’s small businesses, hosts the annual event to celebrate the impact small businesses have on the regional economy.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmos Energy#Obelisk#North Texas#Local Profile
sanbenito.com

Arts Council to celebrate new space

The San Benito County Arts Council is celebrating its new space with an open house, exhibit and pick-up dinner on Dec. 3. The public is invited to check out the new Art Depot at 35 Fifth St., Suite D, located in the historic Train Depot in downtown Hollister. The Arts...
HOLLISTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Times-Union Newspaper

Trust Awards $2,000 To Classic Arts

Tom Tearney, vice president and trust officer of 1st Source Bank, presented a $2,000 grant from the Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust to the Classis Arts Programs organization. The grant will be used for the children’s choral program. Pictured (L to R) are Tearney; artistic director of Lakeland Youth Chorale for Classic Arts, Dr. Judie Meulink; President Lori Widman and Vice President Ben Essick. The trust was established in 2002 and over $1.6 million has been distributed to benefit many organizations in the community.
CHARITIES
Bangor Daily News

Wyman honored with state insurance award

ELLSWORTH — Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency is pleased to announce that Melanie Wyman has been recognized by the Maine Insurance Agents Association as the 2021 Young Insurance Professional of the Year. She recently received the award at the MIAA Young Agents Sales and Leadership Conference in Portland. Recipients of...
ELLSWORTH, ME
College Heights Herald

WKU Sisterhood awards four grants to university initiatives

WKU Sisterhood, a group based on philanthropic engagement, awarded over $80,000 in grants to fund university initiatives for 2021. The WKU Sisterhood, chaired by Julie Harris Hinson, is an organization of women advancing university priorities through philanthropy and community outreach. Established in 2009, the Sisterhood awarded its first grants in 2010. Since then more than $560,000 have been awarded to the University community.
CHARITIES
DFW Community News

Now Taking Conservation Tree Seedling Orders

Conservation tree order forms are available at the SWCD office, 1404 N. McDonald Street, Suite 100, McKinney, TX, or you can request a form via email at Jilane.Carper@tx.nacdnet.net Tree orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis in case of depletion of inventory. Supplies of some species are limited, so order early for a better opportunity of having your order filled. All orders must be received by Tuesday, FEBRUARY 10, 2022. The District promotes the tree seedling sale program solely to encourage conservation. Tree seedlings purchased from the District are NOT for resale. Orders will be ready for pick up on or around February 17, 2022. A reminder email will be sent with pick-up day and time information once it has been confirmed. If you have any questions or would like more information about the program, please call 972-542-0081 ext. 3. All proceeds from these sales will help fund the SWCD’s conservation programs and education throughout Collin County.
MCKINNEY, TX
Daily Northwestern

Mitchell Museum honors American Indian contributions to art, culture and activism at 12th annual awards ceremony

The Mitchell Museum of the American Indian hosted its 12th annual awards ceremony Thursday evening. Museum staff conferred awards on three community members to honor their contributions to American Indian art, culture and social activism. The three awards are named after Elizabeth Seabury Mitchell, one of the Mitchell Museum’s founders;...
MUSEUMS
Post-Journal

Gunderson Receives Business First Award

Journey Gunderson, the executive director of the National Comedy Center, the nation’s official cultural institution dedicated to the art of comedy, was honored by Buffalo Business First as a recipient of its 2021 C-Level Executive Award. The C-Level Executive Award recognizes Western New York’s business leaders. The 10th annual award...
BUFFALO, NY
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy