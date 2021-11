Workers began installing the solar panels Monday on the roof of the Perry Public Safety Building at 908 Willis Ave. About three-fourths of the roof surface of both the Perry Public Safety Building and the McCreary Community Building will eventually be covered with the solar panels, which are less conspicuous than the solar carports and canopies but make an equally valuable contribution to the city’s efforts toward clean energy.

PERRY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO