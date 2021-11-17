Kanye and Drake Set to Perform Together for Free Larry Hoover Concert
Following a peace offering video from Ye last week in which he invited Drake to perform with him at the upcoming Free Larry Hoover Concert, Kanye West posted a picture on Instagram of himself, Drake and J Prince in front of Drake’s Toronto estate with a dove emoji caption, signaling the...
Many fans have long assumed that Ye borrowed the name “Yeezy” from Jeezy and Lil Wayne (“The hood love to listen to Jeezy and Weezy/And oh yeah, Yeezy!” he rapped on 2007’s “The Glory”), it turns out Beanie Sigel actually came up with the name a few years earlier. Kanye...
Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Vinetria, didn’t have the nicest things to say about his good pal Travis Scott before they started dating. During an Instagram Q&A in January 2020, a fan asked the model to name the “worst artists out now,” to which she responded, “Um idk. Travis Scott is annoying.”
There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.”
Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.”
As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
Kanye West is sporting a jarring new shaved-eyebrow look!. The rapper first showed up sans eyebrows at his Sunday Service on Halloween alongside Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson (who is no stranger to going brow-less), and was photographed again as he left Nobu on Tuesday night. West made headlines last...
The 'Donda' artist is said to have been 'hooking up with' the 22-year-old model for a while amid his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's romance rumors with Pete Davidson. AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly doesn't find it hard to move on from his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian despite his claims showing otherwise. After recently saying that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife, the rapper is now rumored seeing a much younger model, Vinetria.
Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
Bill Cosby supports Kanye West's battle in freeing Larry Hoover. The 84-year-old's rep Andrew Wyatt tells Radar, they stand with Ye after he announced he hired the same lawyer who helped get the comedian out of prison. Article continues below advertisement. Kanye has been working hard to push for Hoover's...
Talent tends to bring people together, if the stars align just right. A rapper who's already established themselves with their own record label—not the one they signed to themselves—is usually able to see the potential in a peer while also having the selflessness to help elevate them. It's a trait that isn't common but pays dividends. This is especially true within hip-hop, an art form that has always been community-based, and came to fruition from believing in the skills of the person next to you. Throughout rap's history, rappers have discovered other rappers and showed them the ropes, leading to success for both parties. Highlighting artists from past and present, here, XXL shines a light on some of the most impactful moments when a rapper put another rapper on, and gave them a chance that would change their life.
The efforts to get the leader of the Gangster Disciples Nation free have gotten some help thanks to his son, Larry Hoover Jr., and J.Prince, who brokered a truce between Drake and Kanye West. Both rappers plan to perform at a benefit concert for him in Los Angeles on December 9th.
The war of words between Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Drake has gone from their respective albums to being aired out on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast. All in all, while their cold war has sparked up the competitive fire in hip-hop, the son of a famous Chicago gangster wants them to forego their egos and use their power to help free Larry Hoover.
Kanye West's recent appearance on DJ EFN and N.O.R.E.'s YouTube Show, Drink Champs, made major internet waves over the weekend. In a two-and-a-half hour interview, Ye took addressed every elephant in the room. Speaking on everything from his bizarre new haircut to his beef with Drake to his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the artist formerly known as Mr. West cast a wide umbrella.
Notorious Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover, Sr. has been incarcerated since 1973 and is currently serving six life sentences at a Colorado prison on charges of conspiracy, extortion, money laundering and running a continuing criminal enterprise from state prison. But Hoover has some powerful people willing to fight for his freedom.
Larry Hoover Jr. is trying to broker peace between Kanye West and Drake ... asking Drake to lower the temperature in their ongoing feud, and join forces in the name of freeing his infamous father. LHJ, the son of the famous Chicago gangster, tells TMZ ... Drake has the power...
Kanye West wants to make peace with Drake and use their star power to help free Larry Hoover. Earlier this week, we reported on the viral video of music executive J Prince and Kanye, where Ye addressed the Drizzy beef. In Kanye’s video, he expressed how he believes putting the Drake feud to rest, performing together for the first time in years, would ultimately be more beneficial to them in the future. Kanye also believes the positive step forward would serve an “ultimate purpose” of getting Larry Hoover out of prison.
“Don’t fuck with me, don’t fuck with me” sang a ghostly voice. It didn’t belong to Drake, but marked his return. The light, airy, acidic words on “Dreams Money Can Buy” sampled the enigmatic Jai Paul, repurposed for one of the most known quantities in the world. The sentiment was clear: Drake was going after the best.
