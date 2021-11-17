ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Activision Blizzard Workers Step Up Pressure on CEO over Sex Misconduct

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFktW_0cz0CmFP00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA MONICA (CNS) - Workers for Santa Monica-based video game company Activision Blizzard ramped up calls today for the ouster of CEO Bobby Kotick following a report that he was long aware of allegations of sexual misconduct at the company.

Kotick has denied any wrongdoing, and the company's board of directors issued a statement Tuesday defending his work.

``The Activision Blizzard board remains committed to the goal of making Activision Blizzard the most welcoming and inclusive company in the industry,'' according to the statement. ``Under Bobby Kotick's leadership the company is already implementing industry-leading changes including a zero- tolerance harassment policy, a dedication to achieving significant increases to the percentages of women and non-binary people in our workforce and significant internal and external investments to accelerate opportunities for diverse talent. The board remains confident that Bobby Kotick appropriately addressed workplace issues brought to his attention.''

The board stated that it ``remains confident in Bobby Kotick's leadership, commitment and ability to achieve these goals.''

Workers staged a walkout at Activision sites on Tuesday in response to a report by The Wall Street Journal that found Kotick was aware of sex-misconduct claims dating back to 2016 and 2017 but failed to report them to the board. The Journal story also referenced various settlements, including some in which Kotick was personally accused of wrongdoing.

According to the Journal, in one of those cases, the co-leader of the company's lucrative ``Call of Duty'' studio was accused of harassment in 2017, and while an internal probe recommended that he be fired, Kotick allegedly intervened to keep him in the job.

On Tuesday morning, and employee group known as the ABK Workers Alliance wrote on Twitter: ``We have instituted our own zero-tolerance policy.

We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for a third-party review by an employee- chosen source.''

Following the company board's statement in support of Kotick, the workers tweeted, ``This is unacceptable. We are more than a revenue machine. We are people, and it is clear that Bobby Kotick is not conducive to the health and safety of any human element.''

Kotick also defended himself Tuesday, releasing a video message to employees in which he says the WSJ story ``paints an inaccurate and misleading view of our company, of my personally and my leadership.''

In the video, he says ``anyone who doubts my conviction to be the most welcoming, inclusive workplace doesn't really appreciate how important this is to me.''

``Creativity and inspiration thrives best in a safe, welcoming, respectful environment,'' Kotick said. ``There is no substitute for that. And staying true to our values, without exceptions, is the best way to retain our talent and to attract the new talent we need to achieve our great potential. As I have made clear, we are moving forward with a new zero tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior -- and zero means zero. Any reprehensible conduct is simply unacceptable.''

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TechSpot

Activision Blizzard temporary workers get better pay and PTO

Why it matters: Workers at Activision Blizzard this week announced some wins from the ongoing controversy surrounding the company and its treatment of employees. It comes after the CEO of Activision took a massive pay cut and promised changes late last month. On Wednesday, Blizzard Senior Test Analyst Jessica Gonzalez,...
LABOR ISSUES
gamingbolt.com

Activision Blizzard Employees Call for CEO Bobby Kotick’s Resignation

The Wall Street Journal recently published a report that revealed shocking revelations regarding Activision Blizzard’s systemic patterns of abuse and misconduct against employees, for which the company has already been under scrutiny (legal and otherwise) for the last few months. In particular, the report revealed that the company’s CEO Bobby Kotick himself has not only protected abusers at the company and perpetuated their behaviour by withholding knowledge of misconduct from the Board of Directors, but has mistreated women and employees himself, even having made a death threat against one of his assistants in 2006.
BUSINESS
SVG

Activision Blizzard CEO Under Fire In New Report

Activision Blizzard faced serious allegations earlier this year when several employees finally spoke out against the company's inappropriate "frat boy" culture. Lawsuits piled up from there, despite CEO Bobby Kotick's alleged efforts to better the workplace. At the time, he claimed he didn't know about the incidents described in the reports. However, the Wall Street Journal recently reported that he apparently did.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TechSpot

PlayStation CEO criticizes Activision Blizzard's response to Kotick report

What just happened? Earlier this week, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan revealed his dissatisfaction with Activision Blizzard's response to recent reports about its CEO Bobby Kotick. Ryan's views could be another significant issue for Activision because of its longtime relationship with PlayStation concerning its games, chiefly the Call of Duty series.
BUSINESS
Vice

Report: Activision Blizzard CEO Hid Sexual-Abuse Claims From Board

Despite telling board members otherwise, the Wall Street Journal reported today, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was not only well aware of reports of harassment and abuse at his company, but also complicit in them. Last year, California’s Department of Fair Housing and Employment sued Activision Blizzard—developer of World of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
VentureBeat

Activision Blizzard hit with more allegations, some implicating its CEO

The Wall Street Journal today released a new report with further allegations against Activision Blizzard. The story has several new allegations of harassment and sexual assault, including some against the CEO himself. Earlier this year, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
Polygon

More than 1,000 Activision Blizzard workers sign petition to drop CEO Bobby Kotick

After walking out of work on Tuesday, Activision Blizzard workers are rallying together to call for CEO Bobby Kotick’s resignation. More than 1,000 employees, across all studios and departments, have now signed the petition. The number of signees continues to grow as the petition circulates. “We, the undersigned, no longer...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Activision Blizzard employees petition Kotick to step down, Xbox boss weighs in

Today saw a couple of major updates to the continuing Activision Blizzard scandal. Now more games industry figures are criticizing CEO Bobby Kotick’s leadership, including Xbox’s Phil Spencer, and hundreds of employees continue to call for his resignation. This week’s Wall Street Journal report shed light on new allegations against...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Misconduct#Ceo#The Wall Street Journal#The Abk Workers Alliance#Twitter
gamepolar.com

Engadget Podcast: The storm round Activision Blizzard’s CEO

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra are joined by Engadget’s Jessica Conditt to dive into the newest controversy round Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. In response to a recent Wall Street Journal report, he was properly conscious of sexual misconduct allegations on the firm, and he intentionally saved Activision’s board at midnight. Additionally, we chat about what Apple’s self service program means for you, in addition to a brand new accessibility gadget that brings eye monitoring to the iPad.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Activision Blizzard workers call for CEO departure

The chief of Activision Blizzard on Tuesday defended his handling of harassment complaints as a group of workers at the video game company called for his departure. A walkout and a call for Activision CEO Bobby Kotick to leave the company came in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that he has for years been looped into reports of abuses that included an allegation of rape, but did not share all that he knew with the board of directors. Some 150 workers took part in a walkout at the California company, joined by colleagues who halted working remotely in solidarity, according to posts shared at an Activision Blizzard workers alliance account at Twitter. "It's past time for Bobby (Kotick) to step down," read a tweet by the @ABetterABK account.
BUSINESS
Idaho8.com

Activision Blizzard CEO faces pressure from employees to step down after report

Activision Blizzard confronted its second employee walkout in less than six months after a report raised new questions about CEO Bobby Kotick’s knowledge of longstanding and widespread sexual harassment and discrimination allegations at the video game company. More than 100 Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout on Tuesday calling for...
BUSINESS
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy