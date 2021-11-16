The immuneML ecosystem for machine learning analysis of adaptive immune receptor repertoires

G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), especially chemokine receptors, play a central role in the regulation of T cell migration. Various GPCRs are upregulated in activated CD4 T cells, including P2Y10, a putative lysophospholipid receptor that is officially still considered an orphan GPCR, i.e., a receptor with unknown endogenous ligand. Here we show that in mice lacking P2Y10 in the CD4 T cell compartment, the severity of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis and cutaneous contact hypersensitivity is reduced. P2Y10-deficient CD4 T cells show normal activation, proliferation and differentiation, but reduced chemokine-induced migration, polarization, and RhoA activation upon in vitro stimulation. Mechanistically, CD4 T cells release the putative P2Y10 ligands lysophosphatidylserine and ATP upon chemokine exposure, and these mediators induce P2Y10-dependent RhoA activation in an autocrine/paracrine fashion. ATP degradation impairs RhoA activation and migration in control CD4 T cells, but not in P2Y10-deficient CD4 T cells. Importantly, the P2Y10 pathway appears to be conserved in human T cells. Taken together, P2Y10 mediates RhoA activation in CD4 T cells in response to auto-/paracrine-acting mediators such as LysoPS and ATP, thereby facilitating chemokine-induced migration and, consecutively, T cell-mediated diseases.
Comments / 0