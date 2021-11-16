ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A deep learning method for recovering missing signals in transcriptome-wide RNA structure profiles from probing experiments

By Jing Gong
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSequencing-based RNA structure probing can generate transcriptome-wide profiles of RNA secondary structures. Sufficient structural coverage is needed to obtain unbiased insights about RNA structures and functions, yet probing methods often yield uneven coverage, with missing structural scores across many transcripts. To overcome this barrier, we developed StructureImpute, a deep learning framework...

www.nature.com

towardsdatascience.com

An Overview of Deep Learning — from History to Fundamentals

I recently taught a mini-course on Machine Learning 101 for those who want to become data scientists. One of its modules was about Deep Learning. I found that many newbies are confused with this topic mostly because it is often taught with many complexities. In this article, I aim to describe it simple enough but not too simple. Hope it helps!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Stiffening the human foot with a biomimetic exotendon

Shoes are generally designed protect the feet against repetitive collisions with the ground, often using thick viscoelastic midsoles to add in-series compliance under the human. Recent footwear design developments have shown that this approach may also produce metabolic energy savings. Here we test an alternative approach to modify the foot"“ground interface by adding additional stiffness in parallel to the plantar aponeurosis, targeting the windlass mechanism. Stiffening the windlass mechanism by about 9% led to decreases in peak activation of the ankle plantarflexors soleus (~"‰5%, p"‰<"‰0.001) and medial gastrocnemius (~"‰4%, p"‰<"‰0.001), as well as a"‰~"‰6% decrease in positive ankle work (p"‰<"‰0.001) during fixed-frequency bilateral hopping (2.33Â Hz). These results suggest that stiffening the foot may reduce cost in dynamic tasks primarily by reducing the effort required to plantarflex the ankle, since peak activation of the intrinsic foot muscle abductor hallucis was unchanged (p"‰="‰0.31). Because the novel exotendon design does not operate via the compression or bending of a bulky midsole, the device is light (55Â g) and its profile is low enough that it can be worn within an existing shoe.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Reconciling biome-wide conservation of an apex carnivore with land-use economics in the increasingly threatened Pantanal wetlands

Conservation of carnivores involves finding solutions to minimize habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict. Understanding the nature of land-use economics can allow us to mitigate both threats. In the Pantanal, the two main economic activities are cattle ranching and ecotourism, each of which directly and indirectly affect the persistence of jaguars (Panthera onca). To understand how the geography of these economic activities is related to jaguar populations, we developed a jaguar distribution model (JDM), livestock density model, and ecotourism lodge density model for the Pantanal. Due to the recent wildfires within the Pantanal, we also assess the impact of burnt areas that are suitable for jaguars, cattle ranching, and tourism. Our JDM indicate that 64% of the Pantanal holds suitable habitat for jaguars. However, jaguar habitat suitability was positively correlated with ecotourism, but negatively correlated with areas most suitable for intensive cattle-ranching. This demonstrates a biome-wide scenario compatible with jaguar conservation. Of particular concern, recent wildfires overlap most suitable areas for jaguars. If wildfires become increasingly frequent, this would represent a serious threat to jaguars and many other wildlife populations. We emphasize the global importance of the Pantanal wetland ecoregion as a key stronghold for long-term jaguar conservation.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A general strategy for preparing pyrrolic-N type single-atom catalysts via pre-located isolated atoms

Single-atom catalysts (SACs) have been applied in many fields due to their superior catalytic performance. Because of the unique properties of the single-atom-site, using the single atoms as catalysts to synthesize SACs is promising. In this work, we have successfully achieved Co1 SAC using Pt1 atoms as catalysts. More importantly, this synthesis strategy can be extended to achieve Fe and Ni SACs as well. X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) results demonstrate that the achieved Fe, Co, and Ni SACs are in a M1-pyrrolic N4 (M= Fe, Co, and Ni) structure. Density functional theory (DFT) studies show that the Co(Cp)2 dissociation is enhanced by Pt1 atoms, thus leading to the formation of Co1 atoms instead of nanoparticles. These SACs are also evaluated under hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER), and the nature of active sites under HER are unveiled by the operando XAS studies. These new findings extend the application fields of SACs to catalytic fabrication methodology, which is promising for the rational design of advanced SACs.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Genotyping-in-Thousands by sequencing of archival fish scales reveals maintenance of genetic variation following a severe demographic contraction in kokanee salmon

Historical DNA analysis of archival samples has added new dimensions to population genetic studies, enabling spatiotemporal approaches for reconstructing population history and informing conservation management. Here we tested the efficacy of Genotyping-in-Thousands by sequencing (GT-seq) for collecting targeted single nucleotide polymorphism genotypic data from archival scale samples, and applied this approachÂ to a study of kokanee salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka) in Kluane National Park and Reserve (KNPR; Yukon, Canada) that underwent a severe 12-year population decline followed by a rapid rebound. We genotyped archival scales sampled pre-crash and contemporary fin clips collected post-crash, revealing high coverage (>"‰90% average genotyping across all individuals) and low genotyping error (<"‰0.01% within-libraries, 0.60% among-libraries) despite the relatively poor quality of recovered DNA. We observed slight decreases in expected heterozygosity, allelic diversity, and effective population size post-crash, but none were significant, suggesting genetic diversity was retained despite the severe demographic contraction. Genotypic data also revealed the genetic distinctiveness of a now extirpated population just outside of KNPR, revealing biodiversity loss at the northern edge of the species distribution. More broadly, we demonstrated GT-seq as a valuable tool for collectingÂ genome-wide data from archival samples to address basic questions in ecology and evolution, and inform applied research in wildlife conservation and fisheries management.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A reusable mesoporous adsorbent for efficient treatment of hazardous triphenylmethane dye wastewater: RSM-CCD optimization and rapid microwave-assisted regeneration

In this research, mesoporous calcium aluminate nanostructures (meso-CaAl2O4) were synthesized using a citric acid-assisted sol"“gel auto-combustion process as the potential adsorbent to eliminate toxic triphenylmethane dye malachite green (MG) from synthetic/real effluent. The surface morphology of meso-CaAl2O4 was highly porous with nanometric size and non-homogeneous surface. The specific surface area, total pore volume, and BJH pore diameter of meso-CaAl2O4 were 148.5 m2Â gâˆ’1, 1.39 cm3Â gâˆ’1, and 19Â nm, respectively. The meso-CaAl2O4 also showed a very high heat resistance, due to losing only 7.95% of its weight up to 800Â Â°C, which is mainly related to the moisture loss. The optimal adsorption conditions were obtained based on response surface methods (RSM)-central composite design (CCD) techniques. The Langmuir isotherm model was used for fitting the adsorption measurements, which presented 587.5Â mgÂ g"“1 as the maximum adsorption capacity of the dye. The data obtained from the adsorption kinetics model were found to correspond to the pseudo-second-order model. Also, the thermodynamic parameters including enthalpy change (Î”HÂ°), entropy change (Î”SÂ°), and Gibbs free energy change (Î”GÂ°) indicated that MG dye adsorption by the meso-CaAl2O4 was feasible, endothermic, and occurred spontaneously. Furthermore, the meso-CaAl2O4 was regenerated by microwave irradiation under 900Â W at 6Â min, and the MG dye removal efficiency was remained over 90%Â after theÂ five cycles of microwave regeneration.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Table to text generation with accurate content copying

Generating fluent, coherent, and informative text from structured data is called table-to-text generation. Copying words from the table is a common method to solve the "out-of-vocabulary" problem, but it's difficult to achieve accurate copying. In order to overcome this problem, we invent an auto-regressive framework based on the transformer that combines a copying mechanism and language modeling to generate target texts. Firstly, to make the model better learn the semantic relevance between table and text, we apply a word transformation method, which incorporates the field and position information into the target text to acquire the position of where to copy. Then we propose two auxiliary learning objectives, namely table-text constraint loss and copy loss. Table-text constraint loss is used to effectively model table inputs, whereas copy loss is exploited to precisely copy word fragments from a table. Furthermore, we improve the text search strategy to reduce the probability of generating incoherent and repetitive sentences. The model is verified by experiments on two datasets and better results are obtained than the baseline model. On WIKIBIO, the result is improved from 45.47 to 46.87 on BLEU and from 41.54 to 42.28 on ROUGE. On ROTOWIRE, the result is increased by 4.29% on CO metric, and 1.93 points higher on BLEU.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ancient visual channels have a causal role in arithmetic calculations

Humans exhibit complex arithmetic skills, often attributed to our exceptionally large neocortex. However, the past decade has provided ample evidence that the functional domain of the subcortex extends well beyond basic functions. Using a sensitive behavioral method, for the first time, we explored the contributions of lower-order visual monocular channels to symbolic arithmetic operations, addition and subtraction. The pattern of results from 4 different experiments provides converging evidence for a causal relation between mental arithmetic and primitive subcortical regions. The results have major implications for our understanding of the neuroevolutionary development of general numerical abilities"“subcortical regions, which are shared across different species, are essential to complex numerical operations. In a bigger conceptual framework, these findings and others call for a shift from the modal view of the exclusive role of the neocortex in high-level cognition to a view that emphasizes the interplay between subcortical and cortical brain networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Psychedelics alter metaphysical beliefs

Can the use of psychedelic drugs induce lasting changes in metaphysical beliefs? While it is popularly believed that they can, this question has never been formally tested. Here we exploited a large sample derived from prospective online surveying to determine whether and how beliefs concerning the nature of reality, consciousness, and free-will, change after psychedelic use. Results revealed significant shifts away from 'physicalist' or 'materialist' views, and towards panpsychism and fatalism, post use. With the exception of fatalism, these changes endured for at least 6Â months, and were positively correlated with the extent of past psychedelic-use and improved mental-health outcomes. Path modelling suggested that the belief-shifts were moderated by impressionability at baseline and mediated by perceived emotional synchrony with others during the psychedelic experience. The observed belief-shifts post-psychedelic-use were consolidated by data from an independent controlled clinical trial. Together, these findings imply that psychedelic-use may causally influence metaphysical beliefs-shifting them away from 'hard materialism'. We discuss whether these apparent effects are contextually independent.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Stable isotopes and predation marks shed new light on ammonoid habitat depth preferences

Ammonoids are extinct cephalopods with external shells which predominated in many late Paleozoic and Mesozoic marine ecosystems. Stable isotope data from ammonoid shells constitute primary tools for understanding their palaeohabitats. However, in most sedimentary successions globally the aragonitic shells of ammonoids are dissolved during fossilisation process and therefore not available for geochemical studies. We overcome this taphonomic bias by analysing the better preservable calcitic elements of the ammonoid jaws (aptychi). We study moulds and aptychi of two successive members, temporal subspecies in our interpretation, of a scaphitid evolutionary lineage from a Late Cretaceous chalk succession in Poland. In order to reconstruct their habitat depth preferences, we apply the powerful combination of stable isotope data from aptychi and co-occurring benthic and planktic foraminifera with an analysis of predation marks preserved on scaphitid specimens. On this basis we conclude that the populations of the older subspecies led a nektic, and those of the younger subspecies, a nektobenthic lifestyle. The shift in habitat depth preferences took place probably as a response of local populations to the shallowing of the sea. Previous studies largely assumed stable depth preferences for ammonoid species, genera and even higher clades. Our study casts doubts over such generalizations by pointing out that ammonoids could have been more flexible in their depth-related behaviour than anticipated.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Quantum computational speed of a nanowires system with Rashba interaction in the presence of a magnetic field

The present research is designed to examine the dynamic of the quantum computational speed in a nanowire system through the orthogonality speed when three distinct types of magnetic fields are applied: the strong magnetic field, the weak magnetic field, and no magnetic field. Moreover, we investigate the action of the magnetic fields, the spin-orbit coupling, and the system's initial states on the orthogonality speed. The observed results reveal that a substantial correlation between the intensity of the spin-orbit coupling and the dynamics of the orthogonality speed, where the orthogonality speed decreasing as the spin-orbit coupling increases. Furthermore, the initial states of the nanowire system are critical for regulating the speed of transmuting the information and computations.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Colour volumetric display based on holographic-laser-excited graphics using drawing space separation

A volumetric display generates a graphics that can be viewed from 360\(^{\circ }\) by representing the 3D information of an object as voxels in physical space. However, the natural properties of physical objects, such as 3D information and colors, and the seamless relationships between graphics and humans make it difficult to implement such displays. Here, we introduce a novel system that combines the spatial generation of femtosecond-laser-excited emission points using computer-generated holograms and beam scanning with the drawing space separation method. We demonstrate the drawing of volumetric graphics that can be color-expressed in voxel units in the air. This system enables the drawing of volumetric graphics in the air, accurate color representations, and robust graphics that are not destroyed by contact with users or objects. It also lays the foundation for the implementation of future volumetric displays.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Unique pattern of histogenesis of the parakeratinized epithelium on lingual prominence in the domestic goose embryos (Anser anser f. domestica)

A triangular lingual prominence (LP) is a characteristic part of the tongue in Anseriformes containing adipose tissue. The parakeratinized epithelium (PEp) covers the LP. Studies aimed to describe the histogenesis of PEp during the process of the intensive formation of the LP in domestic goose during embryonic period and to determine the structural readiness to perform a protective function. The study were conducted by using LM, SEM and TEM technique. The results revealed that on day 16th the undifferentiated epithelium of LP transformed into the typical avian multilayered epithelium. Contrary to pattern of histogenesis of parakeratinized epithelium on the lingual body, on the medial and lateral areas of the elongating and bulging LP were formed epithelial furrows. Which around 20th day, on lateral areas of LP deepened up to half of epithelium, whereas on the medial area began to fade. The ultrastructure of cells lying in furrows indicated progressive apoptosis-like degeneration. On the 25th day, shallow furrows were only present on lateral areas, where bulging of LP was continued. Whereas the epithelium on medial area started cornification by the accumulation of cytokeratin fibers. Lack of the periderm during the development of the PEp of the LP indicated its endodermal origin.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Soft features for robotics

Innovations in soft materials design and engineering are delivering promising functional components for advanced soft robotic applications. Over the past decade, research developments have provided a myriad of artificial soft materials with lifelike functionalities, including sensing and response mechanisms1,2, locomotion3 and even autonomy4. These functional soft materials have made a tremendous impact in the field of soft robotics, which aims to deliver safe, reliable and versatile robotic systems for close collaboration with humans to tackle broad challenges facing humankind, from healthcare to sustainability. In this Focus issue, we gather several research studies and a Comment article to highlight the contribution of innovation in functional soft materials to shaping the future of soft robots.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Popping, locking robots

An interplay between deswelling and buckling in a polymer gel is harnessed to achieve sequential snap events for repeatable jumping motion, opening the door to autonomously moving soft robots. We are on the verge of an engineering paradigm shift where we will find ourselves no longer fully understanding - and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Nature.com

Design and analysis of Maxwell fisheye lens based beamformer

Antenna arrays and multi-antenna systems are essential in beyond 5G wireless networks for providing wireless connectivity, especially in the context of Internet-of-Everything. To facilitate this requirement, beamforming technology is emerging as a key enabling solution for adaptive on-demand wireless coverage. Despite digital beamforming being the primary choice for adaptive wireless coverage, a set of applications rely on pure analogue beamforming approaches, e.g., in point-to-multi point and physical-layer secure communication links. In this work, we present a novel scalable analogue beamforming hardware architecture that is capable of adaptive 2.5-dimensional beam steering and beam shaping to fulfil the coverage requirements. Beamformer hardware comprises of a finite size Maxwell fisheye lens used as a scalable feed network solution for a semi-circular array of monopole antennas. This unique hardware architecture enables a flexibility of using 2 to 8 antenna elements. Beamformer development stages are presented while experimental beam steering and beam shaping results show good agreement with the estimated performance.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Ultrasound estimated subcutaneous and visceral adipose tissue thicknesses and risk of pre-eclampsia

Early identification of high-risk pregnancies enables identification of those who would benefit from aspirin prophylaxis and increased surveillance for pre-eclampsia. A high body mass index (BMI) is a well-known predictor for pre-eclampsia. However, if abdominal adipose tissue distribution is associated with pre-eclampsia is limited investigated. Subcutaneous adipose tissue (SAT) thickness and visceral adipose tissue (VAT) thickness were measured by ultrasound on 3777 women at around 18 gestational weeks. SAT thickness was measured from the skin to linea alba and VAT from linea alba to the anterior aortic wall. The risk of developing pre-eclampsia (de novo hypertension at"‰â‰¥"‰20 gestational weeks in combination with proteinuria) was evaluated by logistic regression and expressed as odds ratio (OR) with 95% confidence intervals (CI). The risk of pre-eclampsia increased by 79% for every cm in SAT thickness (OR 1.79; 95% CI 1.48"“2.17) and by 23% for every cm VAT thickness (OR 1.23; 95% CI 1.11"“1.35). After adjustment for maternal age, parity, BMI, smoking and country of birth, the association between SAT thickness and pre-eclampsia remained (AOR 1.35; 95% CI 1.02"“1.79). Greater SAT thickness measured with second trimester ultrasound is associated with increased risk of developing pre-eclampsia. The measurement may improve prediction models for pre-eclampsia.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
gitconnected.com

Introduction to PyTorch for Deep Learning

Artificial neural networks (ANNs) are a popular tool used in deep learning. In an artificial neural network, data is passed through a data structure designed as a multi-layered series of connected nodes. This data structure is loosely based on the structure of an animal's nervous system. For a more detailed overview of neural networks in general and a hands-on exercise where you would build a simplified neural network, you might want to check out this tutorial.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Production of 5-hydroxymethylfurfural from Japanese cedar (Cryptomeria japonica) in an ionic liquid, 1-methylimidazolium hydrogen sulfate

Production of 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) from Japanese cedar (Cryptomeria japonica) using an ionic liquid, 1-methylimidazolium hydrogen sulfate ([MIM]HSO4), was investigated. 5-HMF can be produced from C. japonica at temperatures above 120Â Â°C. The maximum yield of 5-HMF was about 9Â wt% after 15Â min of treatment at 160Â Â°C. However, 5-HMF produced in this process tended to decompose as the treatment continued. To avoid decomposition and to provide a means of recovering 5-HMF from [MIM]HSO4, three reaction systems based on [MIM]HSO4 were investigated: biphasic [MIM]HSO4/organic solvent system, [MIM]HSO4 with vacuum distillation, and [MIM]HSO4 with vacuum steam distillation. The [MIM]HSO4 reaction system combined with vacuum steam distillation was most effective. The maximum yield of 5-HMF was 17.5Â wt% after treatment for 45Â min at 160Â Â°C. The combination of [MIM]HSO4 treatment with vacuum steam distillation is suitable for 5-HMF production because it is a one-pot process without the need for catalysts or pretreatment.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Energy supply from magnetoelastic composites

The giant magnetoelastic effect measured in magnetic elastomers enables new energy generators for wearable and implantable electronics. It is hard to imagine our life without computers, the Internet, smartphones and other portable devices. Powering, charging and recharging these devices became part of our everyday routine. This task is simple and intuitive: we just connect our devices to the power grid to recharge the embedded battery, which is relatively heavy, bulky and rigid. However, this established approach does not work for all technologies. Smart micro- and nanomachines for water cleaning, drug delivery or surgeries1, wearable textile- and skin-based electronics2 for lifestyle, fitness or health monitoring, and implantable electronics3 are just a few examples of the many applications that require new ways of delivering energy to the device. The rapidly developing field of bioelectronics requires energy sources that are light, mechanically flexible, stretchable, durable, biocompatible, recyclable and even biodegradable. Among promising approaches for smart wearables or implantable electronics is the realization of self-powered functional elements, which are able to harvest or generate energy from the mechanical motion of the body without external power supplies4. The primary technologies currently used for biomechanical-to-electrical energy conversion involve electric-field-based capacitive effects such as piezo- and triboelectricity. Inspired by the success of these concepts, there is an intensive search for energy generators that can provide sufficient electrical currents and that possess low impedance to power regular semiconductor electronics and resistive sensor elements for monitoring body motion as well as physiological and environmental parameters.
ENGINEERING

