Teaching is complex and sophisticated work. Unfortunately, we have limited time—sometimes less than a calendar year—to prepare novice teachers to do this work well. As a result, many new teachers begin their careers with weak instructional skills and are forced to learn “on the job.” The struggle associated with on-the-job training contributes to teacher burnout and attrition, producing negative outcomes for students. Given that nearly 200,000 new teachers enter the workforce each year, we need to ensure that teachers are ready to provide equitable and effective instruction from day one in the classroom.

