Soccer

Opinion: With disappointment of 2018 World Cup qualifying still fresh, USMNT's draw feels more like a loss

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Forgive supporters of the USMNT if they don’t share Gregg Berhalter’s calm and positivity.

The angst from the U.S. men’s national soccer team's shocking failure to make the World Cup four years ago remains, making a winnable draw in Jamaica feel more like a loss. No matter how many times Berhalter said the team is on track, that ending this window in first or second place is what they wanted, fans will eye the Concacaf standings warily, wondering how costly those two dropped points might be.

The Americans are in second place in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying standings, with Canada in first and Mexico in third. But only the top three teams automatically advance to the World Cup in Qatar next year and, with six qualifiers left, just two points separate the top four teams.

“We’re looking at it as good result,” Berhalter insisted after the U.S. men needed a questionable disallowed goal to escape Jamaica with a 1-1 tie Tuesday night . “Anytime you can get a point away from home is a good thing in Concacaf, I want to be very clear by saying that."

Tyler Adams (4) reacts during the USMNT's draw against Jamaica on Tuesday. Fernando Llano, AP

Most qualifying windows, that would be a reasonable statement to make. But all those near misses in 2017 have left their mark. Had the U.S. men only won another home game four years ago, or picked up another couple of points on the road, they would have been in Russia.

Instead, they were shut out for the first time in 32 years, kickstarting the rebuild that has produced the youngest U.S. team ever. Most talented, too.

Which helps explain the frustration with Tuesday night’s result.

The USMNT had one of its finest performances ever against Mexico on Friday night . The “Dos a Cero” scoreline might have been similar, but this victory was like none of the others. The U.S. men dictated the style and tempo of the game, forcing El Tri to adapt and react rather than the other way around as usual.

Christian Pulisic being sublime was not a surprise, but Tim Weah and Yunus Musah were revelations. Weston McKennie’s command and skill underscored why the U.S. men are a lesser team when he’s not on the field. Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson were a dynamic combination on the backline.

It was the kind of performance that grabs the attention of the rest of the world, a declaration that this is not the same old U.S. team.

And then, four days later, the USMNT was lucky to avoid a loss against Jamaica.

“It was all in our hands,” Jamaica coach Theodore Whitmore said. “The U.S. didn’t create any goal-scoring opportunities tonight. They were gifted with a goal one time. The guys kept their head, stayed in the game, managed to equalize, and I think we could have gone on and won the game. Numerous opportunities presented itself, but we didn’t capitalize on it.

“We could have easily come away with three points. But I’m grateful and we keep fighting.”

Yes, the field was patchy, to put it kindly. The conditions were brutal, with temperatures in the 80s that made humidity feel more like the 90s. The Americans also were short-handed, with McKennie (yellow-card accumulation) and Robinson (red card) out and Pulisic still on limited minutes.

But these are the kind of challenges all teams encounter. Conditions in Qatar are going to be tough, too. There will be quick turnarounds between games, particularly the deeper the tournament goes.

If the Americans want to play with the best, want to be the best, they’re going to have to find ways to rise above whatever obstacle is put in front of them.

Maybe it’s not fair to expect the young Americans to have it figured out yet. They are, as Berhalter pointed out, an Olympic-age team, with an average roster age of about 22.

“Each game we play, we grow,” said Weah, who followed his breakout performance against Mexico with the lone U.S. goal Tuesday. “The consistency will come. We’re all young.”

With 15 points after the first eight games, it’s hard to fathom the USMNT not qualifying for Qatar. But the top four teams are so close that one bad game -- or two dropped points, perhaps -- could make the difference between booking an automatic trip to Qatar and having to sweat out a playoff.

And the rest of the USMNT's games won't be easy, with trips to Canada and Mexico in the last two windows.

Not only is Canada much improved, Canada Soccer isn’t above gamesmanship. It staged Tuesday night’s game in Edmonton, where it was so cold the federation giddily dubbed Commonwealth Stadium “Estadio Iceteca.” Azteca has always been a house of horrors for the USMNT, with just one victory there in a rivalry that dates back to 1934.

"We don't take anything for granted," Berhalter said. "The next window is going to be important."

Especially when you've left points on the table.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: With disappointment of 2018 World Cup qualifying still fresh, USMNT's draw feels more like a loss

CBS Sports

USMNT World Cup qualifiers: Gregg Berhalter deserves credit for overcoming early growing pains in qualifying

When Gregg Berhalter was appointed as the United States men's national team head coach in 2018, there was more than a little fan pushback. USMNT supporters complained about everything from Berhalter's MLS-focused credentials to the process by which the sporting director Earnier Stewart landed on Berhalter without interviewing other candidates. Then, a loss to Mexico in the 2019 Gold Cup final, seemed to validate all those concerns. The team seemed directionless and had an overreliance on holdovers such as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore.
MLS
ESPN

United States held to draw by Jamaica in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

The United States national team settled for a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in Kingston on Tuesday. Timothy Weah tiptoed through the Jamaican defense to open the scoring for the U.S., finishing from a tight angle after an impressive, unassisted run into the hosts' penalty area.
MLS
ESPN

USMNT's World Cup qualifying lessons: McKennie is key, defense has depth, but will road form hurt them?

For the U.S. men's national team, the just-concluded round of World Cup qualifiers finished much like the previous two. There were more positives than negatives even if there was a nagging sense that points were left on the table. In this instance, Friday's 2-0 defeat of rivals Mexico provided its usual boost, but like most sugar highs, the buzz wore off. Tuesday's 1-1 road draw with Jamaica was disappointing because the Americans were expected to perform better, and ultimately, the USMNT found itself fortunate to escape Kingston with a draw.
MLS
chatsports.com

LIVE: USMNT, Mexico Renew Rivalry in World Cup Qualifying

The scene may have shifted slightly, but once again—and perhaps for the last time—the U.S. men's national team hosts rival Mexico in a World Cup qualifier in Ohio. After five editions at the Columbus Crew's home stadium, the U.S. has relocated this marquee matchup to Cincinnati, where TQL Stadium gets to stage a bout between the top two teams in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying Octagonal. Mexico enters three points ahead of the U.S., and the match comes five years after Mexico finally broke through the aura of Columbus, where the U.S. had previously won four qualifiers all by a 2–0 score.
SOCCER
