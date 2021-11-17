ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Eastside girls come back to beat Leo

By JEFF JONES jjones@kpcmedia.com
Evening Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTLER — Usually one end of the floor helps pick up the other end. That wasn’t the case for Eastside’s girls basketball team Tuesday. The Blazers (3-0) found themselves trailing by 12 points in the fourth quarter but came up with enough defensive plays late for a 41-38 comeback win over...

