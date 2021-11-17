Heated protests outside court ahead of Rittenhouse verdict

I was in England during the 2016 US election. While the most frequent question my British friends asked me was, “Donald Trump? Really?”, a close second was, “Why is your ballot so bloody long?” And it’s true, Americans vote for a lot of offices — county assessor, school board, who runs the water department — that most countries do not elect, for good reason. Ask yourself if you are truly qualified to hire a coroner.Perhaps no elected office stands out so drastically as does that of judge. To my British friends, and the rest of the world, the idea of...

