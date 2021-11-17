ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Heated protests outside court ahead of Rittenhouse verdict

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters gathered outside a Wisconsin courthouse...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
The Independent

Rittenhouse verdict comes amid a fraught gun landscape

The upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access to guns in the United States – factors that some fear could lead to more dangerous encounters.The 18-year-old testified he fired in self-defense, killing two men and wounding a third, after coming under attack during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. But prosecutors argue that Rittenhouse set the deadly chain of events in motion by traveling from his home in nearby Illinois armed with...
NBC News

Kenosha braces for possible unrest after Rittenhouse verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. — In the heart of downtown, small-business owners were prepared for the worst, fearing protesters, crime and vandalism may return regardless of the outcome in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. As closing arguments got underway Monday, residents and business owners braced for a possible repeat of August 2020 when...
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse: Defence calls for mistrial as charged court erupts in shouting

Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse told the judge in his double homicide trial that they are motioning for a mistrial after a judge assailed prosecutors for their line of questioning.Defence attorneys have argued for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if granted, the state could not re-try the case. Judge Bruce Schroeder said he would take the motion under advisement but has not issued a ruling.Mr Rittenhouse, now 18 years old, took the witness stand in his homicide trial on 10 November, publicly detailing the night he killed two people and injured another man with an AR-15-style rifle during protests...
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
The Independent

Why might a judge be going easy on Kyle Rittenhouse? I have a theory

I was in England during the 2016 US election. While the most frequent question my British friends asked me was, “Donald Trump? Really?”, a close second was, “Why is your ballot so bloody long?” And it’s true, Americans vote for a lot of offices — county assessor, school board, who runs the water department — that most countries do not elect, for good reason. Ask yourself if you are truly qualified to hire a coroner.Perhaps no elected office stands out so drastically as does that of judge. To my British friends, and the rest of the world, the idea of...
BBC

Sudan: Khartoum protesters back on the streets as ousted PM Hamdock reinstated

Protesters are back on the streets of Khartoum in Sudan after the country's PM was reinstated following last month's military coup. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was ousted in the coup, but has now been reinstated following a new power-sharing agreement with coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. At least 40...
The Independent

Thousands of Iranians protest over dried-up river

Thousands of Iranians angered over the drying of a treasured waterway poured into the parched riverbed on Friday to protest environmental and water mismanagement, confronting the government of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi with its first domestic crisis.Videos of the protests showed thousands of people filling the riverbed and standing along the famous 10th Century 33-arch bridge that is a signature of Isfahan, former seat of Iran’s Safavid empire. Demonstrators filled the horizon, and observers described the gathering as potentially Iran’s largest-ever environmental protest.“Give us back the Zayandeh River,” they chanted, whilst clapping hands.In a startling contrast to most anti-government...
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge Schroeder refers to juror as ‘a Black’ in latest controversy

The judge overseeing Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has once again come under scrutiny after he referred to a juror in a previous case he presided over as “a Black”.Judge Bruce Schroeder made the remark on Wednesday when explaining his decision to allow Mr Rittenhouse to pick the names of the six jurors who would not be joining the final jury of 12.In a rambling explanation, Judge Schroeder said the last time he allowed a court clerk to pick names was about two decades ago in a trial with a Black defendant.He said there “a bad optic” after clerk chose “a...
