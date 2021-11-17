Frida Kahlo art fetches record $34.9m at auction

On Tuesday night, Frida Kahlo’s elaborate self-portrait Diego y yo (Diego and I) sold for $34.9 million at the Sotheby’s Modern Evening Sale to the Argentinian collector Eduardo F. Costantini, making the painting the most expensive piece of Latin artwork ever to be sold at auction. The sale of Kahlo’s work also smashes the previous record-holding sale for most expensive piece of Latin artwork, which was previously set by work by Kahlo’s partner, Diego Rivera, when his work The Rivals (1931) sold for a total of $9.76 million at auction in 2018. Diego y yo, which depicts Kahlo with a miniature portrait of Rivera affixed to her forehead, is considered to be the last bust portrait the prolific artist completed before her death in 1954.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO