Whistleblower docs reveal DOJ targeting concerned parents

The FBI has responded to a Justice Department whistleblower coming forward, who claimed the agency created a "threat tag’ to potentially track perceptively unruly or critical parents at school board meetings — and the bureau did not help its case, the panel on "The Five" discussed. On Tuesday an FBI...
A whistleblower in the Biden administration came forward Tuesday to claim that Attorney General Merrick Garland lied to Congress when he testified in October that the FBI isn't targeting parents protesting school board meetings. In response, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called for Garland to return to Capitol Hill to answer for the allegations.
About a month ago, a Facebook company whistleblower came forward to reveal some ugly truths about the social media company. Her name is Frances Haugen, and she discussed in a “60 Minutes” interview how Facebook had been enticing anger and hate through their various algorithms. She said that Facebook had...
The federal government has outlined a detailed plan to reform Australia’s whistleblowing laws and remove secrecy offences to drive “trust and accountability in the public sector”, as new research shows the current scheme is failing to protect those who speak out about wrongdoing. The assistant attorney general, Amanda Stoker, told...
Glenn Greenwald explained to "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" how the mainstream media in the United States has pushed a false narrative about Kyle Rittenhouse, leading international outlets to report inaccurately about the case. GLENN GREENWALD: If you relied on the media, you should feel betrayed. You know, I'm somebody, before...
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Wednesday called on the Justice Department to investigate a former school board president who allegedly kept a dossier of personal information on parents opposed to critical race theory and mask mandates. In a letter sent Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director...
Registered nurse Melody Butler seeks to provide science-based answers to American parents as she urges them to vaccinate their children against Covid-19. Even when parents acknowledge that vaccination can protect children from severe Covid-19, this can be pushed to the background by claims of vaccine injury, said Tara Kirk Sell, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins University.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is bringing a major lawsuit against a notorious Milwaukee landlord and his property management company. The civil complaint’s allegations paint a picture of a landlord and his rental company who use a web of fees and illegal practices to extract money out of tenants on top of their rent; torment renters with dangerous, sometimes needless renovations; profit from the evictions process; and when it’s expedient, even if the rent is paid in full, simply push tenants out of their homes.
A group of state attorneys general are investigating the photo-sharing platform Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — now called Meta Platforms — ignored internal research about the physical and mental health dangers it posed to young people.
The editorial board for the Wall Street Journal on Thursday called on Congress to investigate what Attorney General Merrick Garland knew about the FBI raid on James O’Keefe if a recently filed motion to unseal documents does not contain "very strong evidence" that the Project Veritas founder committed a crime.
The Biden administration said it’s no longer releasing migrants into the U.S. without court dates, CNN Politics reported Tuesday. Migrants will be issued formal notices to appear in an immigration court when released from federal custody instead of notices to report, which direct them to check in with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office within 60 days, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, according to CNN.
FIRST ON FOX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter Wednesday urging the Department of Justice to investigate a former school board president who appears to have kept a "dossier" of sensitive information on parents who opposed school board policies. "I urge the...
Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of"perjuring" himself after an FBI whistleblower released documents showing the agency was reportedly instructed to use counter-terrorism tactics against angry parents. Rep. Murphy and Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., appeared on "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss the report and...
