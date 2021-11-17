Whistleblower docs reveal DOJ targeting concerned parents

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is bringing a major lawsuit against a notorious Milwaukee landlord and his property management company. The civil complaint’s allegations paint a picture of a landlord and his rental company who use a web of fees and illegal practices to extract money out of tenants on top of their rent; torment renters with dangerous, sometimes needless renovations; profit from the evictions process; and when it’s expedient, even if the rent is paid in full, simply push tenants out of their homes.

