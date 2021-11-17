ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, IL

Alcohol from 7-Eleven can now be delivered to your door

By Nexstar Media Wire, Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

Residents in a number of states across the U.S. can now order alcohol from 7-Eleven delivered right to their doors.

Over 1,200 7-Eleven stores across Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington are offering the delivery via a partnership with Drizly. Alcohol is available for delivery via the Drizly app or Drizly.com.

McDonald’s offering Egg McMuffin at ‘throwback price’ for one morning only

In the coming months, the companies plan to expand this collaboration to 2,000 stores.

“We are constantly looking for ways to give our customers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience possible,” 7-Eleven’s SVP and Chief Digital Officer Raghu Mahadevan said. “Drizly is helping us get one step closer to this goal. We are proud to roll out this collaboration to additional store locations nationwide, adding to our existing alcohol delivery footprint and further showcasing our wide selection of adult beverages for customers to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.”

Drizly said the beverages will be delivered in under an hour.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

