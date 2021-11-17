NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry's 37-point performance in the Warriors' win over the Nets

When the Golden State Warriors met the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, all eyes were on Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Along with holding the top two spots on the NBA leaderboard in scoring, both Curry and Durant were coming off Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Week awards.

In a prime-time battle, Curry quickly answered the bell. The two-time former Most Valuable Player scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field to go along with two assists and two steals in the first quarter. Curry caught fire from deep to start the game, drilling four 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Curry stayed hot from beyond the arc throughout, recording nine 3-pointers on 9-of-14 shooting from long distance. A flurry of Curry’s 3s came from near the logo in Brooklyn.

While helping lead the Warriors to a 117-99 win over the Nets, the seven-time All-Star finished with a game-high 37 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 29 minutes.

Along with getting loud cheers and MVP chants from the fans at Barclays Center, Curry’s performance caught the attention of the NBA Twitter community.

