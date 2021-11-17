Boilers blast Wright State as Furst records first college double double

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Trevion Williams scored 20 points and Zach Edey added 18 as No. 6 Purdue routed Wright State 96-52. It’s the first time since 2018-19 that the Boilermakers have opened 3-0. It’s also the first time since December 2000 they’ve topped the 90-point mark in three straight games. The Raiders were led by Trey Calvin with 21 points. But last year’s Horizon League regular-season champs had no chance against Purdue’s two dominant big men. Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian High School grad Caleb Furst added 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first collegiate double double.

