ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Boilers blast Wright State as Furst records first college double double

By Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4i9I_0cz0ATUu00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Trevion Williams scored 20 points and Zach Edey added 18 as No. 6 Purdue routed Wright State 96-52. It’s the first time since 2018-19 that the Boilermakers have opened 3-0. It’s also the first time since December 2000 they’ve topped the 90-point mark in three straight games. The Raiders were led by Trey Calvin with 21 points. But last year’s Horizon League regular-season champs had no chance against Purdue’s two dominant big men.  Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian High School grad Caleb Furst added 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first collegiate double double.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Heritage honors Lady Patriots 1982 state championship team

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – At the Bellmont vs Heritage girls’ basketball game on Saturday night, Heritage honored the Heritage Lady Patriots 1982 state championship team.  This state win was quite a feat since class basketball was not yet created and with Heritage being a small school, the team proved they were truly the best team in the State […]
MONROEVILLE, IN
WANE 15

Mastodons fall on road to Big Ten foe Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Jalon Pipkins scored a team-high 19 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 78-49 loss at Minnesota on Friday (Nov. 19) evening. The ‘Dons were hot out of the gates, taking a 9-0 lead and causing an early Minnesota timeout. It was a 15-5 Mastodon lead when the Golden Gophers scored 10 straight points to […]
MINNESOTA STATE
WANE 15

GOTW extended highlights/interviews: Eastside’s historic season comes to an end with semi-state loss to Andrean

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Battling back from a 17 point deficit in the fourth quarter, Eastside’s comeback fell short and the Blazer’s season ended with a 17-14 loss to Andrean. Senior Quarterback Laban Davis finished 13-20, throwing for 138 yards and a touchdown and Senior Wide Receiver Dylan Bredameyer hauled in six receptions for 66 […]
BUTLER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Basketball
WANE 15

Dons top UIC in Marchesano’s debut

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Behind a career day from Shayla Sellers, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball beat UIC 69-63 on Thursday night (Nov. 18) in the Gates Sports Center. Sellers had career-highs in both points and rebounds, of which she had 23 and 11, respectively, for her first-career double-double. Sellers scored 20 of her points and grabbed […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Mad Ants can’t hang on against Herd

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WANE) – The Mad Ants dropped a road game at the Wisconsin Herd on Friday night by the score of 111-108. Fort Wayne and Wisconsin will play again in Oshkosh on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. local time.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

11/19 Highlight Zone – Semi-State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central punched its ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium with a 42-7 win on the road at North Judson in the 1A semi-state game, while Eastside saw it’s dream season come to a close in 17-14 loss at 2A semi-state in Butler.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First College#Raiders#Furst#Ap#Purdue#Boilermakers#Horizon League
WANE 15

Komets add goalie Bonar to the roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that goaltender Sean Bonar has been signed and will be added to the active roster.  Goaltender Jiri Patera has been recalled by Henderson of the AHL and forwards Tyler Busch and Matt Boudens have been loaned to the Silver Knights. The Komets have also signed forward Marcus Oritz. Bonar, […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Boudens, Busch, Patera headed to AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three key Komets are heading up to the AHL as goalie Jiri Patera was recalled by the Henderson Silver Knights while forwards Matthew Boudens and Tyler Busch have been loaned to Henderson. Boudens was leading the team with six goals this season in seven games. Busch had played in eight […]
NHL
WANE 15

Columbia City moves to 5-0 with win over North Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City moved to 5-0 on the season with a 54-15 victory over North Side at By Hey Arena to headline area girls basketball action on Thursday night. The Eagles were led by freshman Addison Baxter with 15 points. North Side (0-5) was paced by Ja’liyah Page with 4 points.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

Billy Sunday: The Baseball Evangelist

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – Mark Twain once wrote that truth is stranger than fiction because fiction has to make sense. When it comes to Billy Sunday, his truth is a script fit for Hollywood, as Sunday went from being the fastest player in Major League Baseball to a world-renown evangelist – and did it […]
WINONA LAKE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy