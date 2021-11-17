ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Michael Irvin: Next hire needs to get Miami back to winning football games

By Hochman And Crowder, Alejandro Solana
790 The Ticket
790 The Ticket
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHZ5h_0cz0AKnb00

“It’s about wins.”

It’s really that simple and Canes legend Michael Irvin knows it. He was a friend of former UM Athletic Director Blake James, and was “disappointed” when the school parted ways with him earlier this week.

“I love Blake, but he understands it’s about the wins.”

As for the next hire, both Athletic Director and eventually Head Football Coach, Irvin told the Hochman and Crowder Show he doesn’t care if it’s someone who is familiar with the UM traditions.

“I don’t care if it’s somebody that’s been here before or somebody that’s not been before or somebody that God just dropped out of the damned sky. I don’t care. We just gotta find that person.”

Listen to more from Hochman and Crowder with Michael Irvin here:

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
790 The Ticket

Dear The Rock, Please Save The U!

=There have been a few Canes’ legends reported that have interest in the job, including Alonzo Highsmith and Gino Torretta. Tobin thinks they should think a little bigger and ask Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to come in and save University of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
790 The Ticket

Miami Heat Sweep The Weekend!

Miami Heat sweep the weekend with wins over the Grizzlies and Hornets. Tobin shares his thoughts on their 5-1 start and looks ahead to the match up against the Dallas snitches
NBA
790 The Ticket

Feeling The Early Heat

John Crotty discusses his thoughts on this early Heat Season and what to expect going forward for the team and the NBA plus he had a beer spilled on him.
NBA
790 The Ticket

790 The Ticket

Miami, FL
504
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Miami, including the Heats, Dolphins, Marlins and more

 https://www.audacy.com/theticketmiami

Comments / 0

Community Policy