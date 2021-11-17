ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Joy Reid: Two cases will tell us if armed, primarily White men can be judge, jury and executioner

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial jury is currently deliberating...

www.msnbc.com

The Independent

Joy Reid’s takedown of Rittenhouse’s ‘white male tears’ causes consternation among his backers

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s passionate criticism of Kyle Rittenhouse and his “white male tears” has infuriated many conservatives after she compared his testimony to that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Ms Reid was speaking about the trial after the jury was sent home for a second day after being unable to reach a verdict.Protesters clashed outside the courthouse, prompting police to make two arrests. Law enforcement has surrounded the court in Kenosha, Wisconsin since the start of the week and the National Guard stands at the ready to step in if needed. In August of last year, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

‘Male White Tears’: Joy Reid Compares Kyle Rittenhouse To Brett Kavanaugh

MSNBC host Joy Reid is slamming the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and comparing it to the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh. During the reading of the 18-year-old’s not guilty verdict on Friday (November 19) and during his trial when he took the stand in his own defense, he began crying. The same happened when Kavanaugh, a fellow white male, did so during his 2018 confirmation when pressed about his alleged sexual assault of Christine Blasey Ford when the two were in college.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Joy Reid
Person
Joy Reid
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: The most surreal moments from defendant’s sobs to judge serenading jurors

As Kyle Rittenhouse stands trial for shooting three men at a protest last fall, viewers have come to expect the unexpected after a series of dramatic scenes inside the courtroom in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Some of the most memorable moments have centred around Judge Bruce Schroeder, who made clear early on that he is not afraid to raise his voice or interrupt an attorney he perceives to be taking too long to get to the point.Judge Schroeder has drawn attention away from the defendant on several occasions over 12 days of hearings, including when he unleashed a vicious rebuke of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Kimberly Atkins Stohr: McMichael’s ‘brutal cross-examination’ undercuts justification for shooting Arbery

NBC News Correspondent Ron Allen, Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and Chuck Rosenburg join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the testimony of Travis McMichael, who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, and the defense’s decision to put him on the witness stand. “It opened him up from the beginning to really brutal cross-examination. And I think that's what you saw today. He seemed to only be able to offer the justification that Ahmaud Arbery was quote ‘acting funny’ for justification of his continued pursuit of Arbery, even when he was running away, and ultimately shooting him,” says Stohr. Nov. 18, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chicago Sun-Times

Rittenhouse verdict was message to white youth: If you believe Black lives matter, your life means nothing

Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial was never directly about race. Everyone involved in the shooting — the victims and the killer — were young white men. Nor was it entirely about whether Rittenhouse killed 26-year-old Anthony Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum in self-defense, as the jury decided on Friday. It is easy to make this case all about vigilante justice, but it is much more complex.
CHICAGO, IL
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Rittenhouse Trial Sends Message ‘It’s Okay to Shoot White People Too’

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg said on Tuesday that the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has sent the message “it’s okay to shoot White people.”. Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse is facing multiple charges related to the shootings. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense, while the prosecution has claimed otherwise. As of Tuesday morning, the jury has been deliberating the charges.
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Judge Schroeder blasted over Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘He ‘virtually demanded’ not guilty’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.Mandela Barnes criticsed Judge Bruce Schroeder’s conduct after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. “We have seen so many Black...
NFL
mediaite.com

Greg Gutfeld: The Men Kyle Rittenhouse Killed Were Violent ‘Dirtbags’ and He Did ‘What the Government Should Have Done’

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld went off Thursday defending Kyle Rittenhouse and arguing his vigilantism was the result of the government not stepping up. In response to all the commentary that Rittenhouse should not have gone to Kenosha in the first place, Gutfeld said, “The dead guys shouldn’t have gone there either. One was a convicted pedophile who again had anally raped a child. Another was a serial domestic abuser. They should not have been anywhere on a street, right?”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Judge in Rittenhouse trial says CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin is clueless

The judge presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing two protesters last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is annoyed. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is annoyed specifically with CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who has criticized the judge’s handling of the trial.
KENOSHA, WI
mediaite.com

Jeanine Pirro and Geraldo Rivera Clash Over Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘That’s a Good Kid’ Who ‘Can Grow Up and Have a Moral Core’

The prosecution finished cross-examining Kyle Rittenhouse in his homicide trial on Wednesday and the co-hosts of The Five weighed in with their immediate reactions. In particular things got a little punchy between Jeanine Pirro and Geraldo Rivera, who disagreed on what kind of person the 18-year-old is. Rittenhouse is being...
KENOSHA, WI

