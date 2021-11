PARKERSBURG — A room at the YMCA of Parkersburg has been dedicated to a family for its philanthropy. The Architectural Interior Products Room at the YMCA has been dedicated to the McCarty Family that has provided financial support to the YMCA for many years. The Indoor Gym at the YMCA and the AIP Room were renovated in 2008 with their support.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO