POLL RESULTS: Should Kyle Rittenhouse be convicted?

By Marisel Maldonado, Katherine Avery
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jury deliberations began today in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse , the teen who shot and killed two people last year in Wisconsin during a police protest.

Rittenhouse’s defense has argued throughout the trial that he was acting in self-defense when he opened fire on Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum. Rittenhouse is accused of intentional homicide in the slaying of Huber and reckless homicide in the death of Rosenbaum. He also faces five other charges stemming from the fatal shootings.

The trial has drawn national attention. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has put 500 National Guard troops on standby in case local law enforcement agencies need help with crowd control after a verdict is reached.

Today we asked: Should Kyle Rittenhouse be convicted?

Out of 1,089 of you that participated, 60% say no. Here are some of your comments.

The boy should be convicted and life with NO parole. He went to the rally with murder on his mind.

Roy-Angel, Facebook user

No, it was self defense. Whether or not he should have been there. He still has the right to defend himself. I saw the video. He took a beating before he pulled the trigger.”

Alexander Neher, Facebook user

…he was someone looking for a gun fight and walking around with his gun in plain sight and pointing it at people. I don’t buy his crocodile tears.”

Tracy, Facebook user

The evidence is clear, he acted in self defense. There was no intent. There was no active shooter like the prosecutor pushed for. If the jury does its job… there is no case here…”

Crystal Newton, Facebook user
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

