Gov. Abbott sued over redistricting; lawsuit says new maps dilute voting power of minorities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of voting rights advocates is suing Gov. Greg Abbott and Secretary of State John Scott over redistricting maps for the Texas House, Senate and Congressional districts.

Abbott signed off on the new maps late last month. The new districts go into effect in January.

The lawsuit says Texas has “once again cracked and packed minority populations, refused to create minority opportunity districts required by the Voting Rights Act, and racially gerrymandered electoral districts.”

It goes on to say the maps dilute the voting power of minorities and deprive them of equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.

The group, represented by ACLU of Texas, is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to prevent the redistricting plans from being implemented.

KXAN has reached out to the governor’s office and the secretary of state’s office for comment on the lawsuit.

Because of population growth, Texas gained two more seats in the U.S. House , and 2020 Census data shows people of color accounted for 95% of Texas’ population increase.

