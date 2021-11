Back in 2017, Kanye West started a dad shoe revolution when he came out with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner." This was one of the first Yeezy shoes to get a ton of negative comments towards it, however, people eventually came around on these, and now, the "Wave Runner" is considered to be the best Adidas Yeezy ever created. Over the past four years, the shoe has continued to receive new colorways, and in just a couple of weekends from now, we are going to get at least one more.

