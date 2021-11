If the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to go on a post-bye run like last year's team did on the way to a Super Bowl title, they will have to wait at least one more week. The Buccaneers had hoped to avoid the penalties and turnovers that had sent them into the bye with a loss at New Orleans but those problems persisted on Sunday in a 29-19 loss at Washington. First-quarter interceptions by William Jackson and Bobby McCain helped Washington build a 16-3 lead and several of the Buccaneers six penalties proved to be critical mistakes.

