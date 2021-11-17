Sharks' Logan Couture: Supplies pair of assists

Vlasic produced an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Wild. Vlasic set up Timo Meier for a goal in the last minute of the first period. The 34-year-old Vlasic was playing in his second game back after missing six contests in the league's COVID-19 protocols. The Quebec native has produced three helpers, seven hits, six blocked shots and six shots on goal through nine contests. At this stage of his career, he'll likely play on the third pairing unless injuries arise to the Sharks' defense corps.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO