Sharks' Logan Couture: Supplies pair of assists

Ferraro logged an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils. Ferraro is on a three-game point streak, during which he's picked up a goal and three helpers. The 23-year-old has helped offset the absence of Erik Karlsson and three other Sharks blueliners, who remain in COVID-19 protocols. Ferraro has five points, 10 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-1 rating in 11 outings overall, with his recent surge making him a solid choice in DFS for his well-rounded production.
