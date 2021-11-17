ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks' Logan Couture: Supplies pair of assists

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Couture registered two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Wild....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Sharks' Santeri Hatakka: Grabs first NHL assist

Hatakka recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames. Hatakka set up Logan Couture's third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The helper was Hatakka's first in four games at the NHL level. The 20-year-old Finn was often a healthy scratch to start the year, and he'll likely return to that role or be sent down to AHL San Jose once the Sharks get their regular blueliners out of the league's COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Couture, Sharks Still Have Faith in NHLPA

San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture gave his thoughts yesterday in response to the National Hockey League Player Association’s decision in voting in favor of commissioning an independent investigative review of how the Association handled the 2010 allegations of sexual assault made by Kyle Beach. The investigation will look into...
NHL
Derrick

Girard has goal and 3 assists to help Avs over Sharks, 6-2

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche overcame a slow start with another strong offensive push to beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Saturday night. Sam Girard led the way with a goal and three assists, while Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and Alex Newhook scored his first regular-season NHL goal for Colorado. Darcey Kuemper stopped 28 shots for the Avalanche, who have outscored their last two opponents 13-3.
NHL
The Associated Press

Logan Couture, Adin Hill lead Sharks to 4-1 win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Logan Couture’s third-period goal proved to be the winner and the San Jose Sharks beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Jonathan Dahlen added empty-net goals and Alexander Barabanov also scored for San Jose. Brent Burns had two assists. Sharks goalie Adin Hill,...
NHL
Person
Mario Ferraro
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Logan Couture
CBS Sports

Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Garners assist in return

Karlsson provided an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche. Karlsson saw 19:09 of ice time in his return from a six-game absence in the league's COVID-19 protocols. He's now collected seven points, 16 shots on net and six blocked shots through eight appearances. The emergence of Mario Ferraro as a do-it-all blueliner in Karlsson's absence could result in the latter seeing fewer minutes going forward, though he could score his way back into a more prominent role.
CBS Sports

Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Manages assist Tuesday

Vlasic produced an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Wild. Vlasic set up Timo Meier for a goal in the last minute of the first period. The 34-year-old Vlasic was playing in his second game back after missing six contests in the league's COVID-19 protocols. The Quebec native has produced three helpers, seven hits, six blocked shots and six shots on goal through nine contests. At this stage of his career, he'll likely play on the third pairing unless injuries arise to the Sharks' defense corps.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Assist and fight in win

Middleton produced an assist, two blocked shots, a plus-2 rating and five PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Wild. Middleton fought Wild winger Jordan Greenway in the first period. In the middle frame, Middleton set up Erik Karlsson's bar-down goal. The helper was Middleton's second in nine appearances. He's provided a tough presence on the blue line with 19 PIM, 11 hits and eight blocked shots. The 25-year-old has matched his career high in points with the two helpers this season -- he shouldn't be counted on for consistent offense.
NHL
Reuters

Timo Meier notches goal, assist to lead Sharks past Wild

Timo Meier collected one goal and one assist to lead the visiting San Jose Sharks to a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minn. Mario Ferraro, Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored for the Sharks, while captain Logan Couture and forward Rudolfs Balcers both collected two assists. Goaltender James Reimer made 26 saves as the Sharks snapped a two-game losing skid.
NHL
#The Sharks
NHL

Meier has goal, assist for Sharks in victory against Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Timo Meier had a goal and an assist for the San Jose Sharks in a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Logan Couture and Rudolfs Balcers each had two assists, and James Reimer made 26 saves for the Sharks (8-6-1) who had lost two straight and four of five.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Dishes pair of assists

Lindholm recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Rangers. Lindholm wasn't the star of the show Saturday, but he helped out on the first and last goals in the game. The Swede is riding a four-game point streak, and he's up to seven tallies, seven assists, 32 shots and a plus-12 rating in 11 contests. Seven of his points have come on the power play -- he's putting up legitimate first-line center production, which is just about universally valuable in fantasy.
HOCKEY
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Posts assist in shootout loss

Ferraro logged an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils. Ferraro is on a three-game point streak, during which he's picked up a goal and three helpers. The 23-year-old has helped offset the absence of Erik Karlsson and three other Sharks blueliners, who remain in COVID-19 protocols. Ferraro has five points, 10 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-1 rating in 11 outings overall, with his recent surge making him a solid choice in DFS for his well-rounded production.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Jamie Drysdale: Collects pair of assists

Drysdale logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. Drysdale helped out on goals by Isac Lundestrom and Troy Terry in Tuesday's win. Through 14 contests, Drysdale is up to six points, 25 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating. He's had some rookie moments on defense, but he's still just 19 years old. The offense is solid enough to be worth a look in deeper redraft formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Brock Boeser: Logs pair of assists

Boeser recorded two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Boeser continues to make progress on offense after a slow start. He has collected three goals and three helpers in his last five games. The winger now has eight points, 25 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and two PIM through 10 outings overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Produces pair of points

O'Connor scored a goal on four shots, dished a shorthanded assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Canucks. O'Connor's pair of points came in the second period as the Avalanche tightened their grip on the lead. The 25-year-old forward is up to five points, 33 shots on net, 12 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 11 contests. He could benefit from Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) missing three weeks -- O'Connor played on the third line Thursday after previously logging fourth-line minutes more frequently.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Doles out pair of assists

Verhaeghe generated two assists and two shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to New Jersey. Verhaeghe assisted on Florida's first two goals, one early in the first period and another in the opening minute of the middle frame. It was his second multi-assist outing in the last three games and gave Verhaeghe nine points through his first 12 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Supplies power-play assist

Radulov logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers. Radulov had a hand in Joe Pavelski's third-period goal. With assists in five of the last six games, it's safe to say Radulov is feeling a bit more comfortable on offense late. Four of those helpers have come with the man advantage. The winger is at seven points, 21 shots on net, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating in 13 outings overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Registers assist Saturday

Ferraro posted an assist, four hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche. Even with the Sharks' defense corps back at full strength, Ferraro logged a team-high 27:17 of ice time. There's probably no putting the cat back in the bag here -- Ferraro has thrived with five points in six games during November while logging absolutely massive minutes. He's at six points, 43 blocks, 31 hits, 13 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 14 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Adds power-play assist

Hertl notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche. Hertl had mixed results in Saturday's contest. The 28-year-old forward continues to be one of the team's better scorers with six goals, four helpers and 42 shots on net through 14 contests. He also sports a minus-6 rating, but he's in no danger of losing his place in the top six.
NHL

