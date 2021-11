Evans scored a goal on three shots over 19:11 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings. It was a mixed night for Evans, who secured Montreal's "loser point" with his second goal of the season late in the third period. He took a feed from Artturi Lehkonen off the boards and simply undressed Tobias Bjornfot. His line also was charged with countering Los Angeles' top line, which features star center Anze Kopitar, and they held that unit in check while scoring a pair of goals. On the negative side, he had a bad angle and was taken advantage of by Adrian Kempe for the Kings' OT winner. Evans has two points (both goals) with 13 shots, 15 hits, four blocked shots and two PIM over 10 games.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO