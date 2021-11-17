ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Adds insurance tally

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hertl scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
prohockeyrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Kessel, Hertl, Girard

After months and months of speculation, the constant trade talk surrounding Jack Eichel is finally over after the star Buffalo Sabres center was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this month. So where does the trade market go from here? Though still early in the season, there is thought to be some trade chatter ongoing between teams who expected different results early on this year, whether that is a surprise contender looking to load up, a struggling preseason favorite in need of a shake-up, or a bottom-dweller looking to move talent as soon as possible to maximize the return. The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin recently broke down the trade market and believe the top available name could be the product of that latter scenario. The pair feel that Phil Kessel is set to step into Eichel’s shoes, not only as a major name on the block but also as a player that is guaranteed to be traded. The 1-13-1 Arizona Coyotes have all the makings of a last-place team and Kessel is an aging veteran and respected champion on an expiring deal; the fit is poor and should be resolved soon rather than waiting until the deadline whilst Kessel plays meaningless games and risks injury for the ’Yotes. The scoring winger should be attractive to any number of teams and Arizona could take the first impressive futures package offered to them to further their rebuild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Tallies on power play

Coghlan scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Coghlan gave the Golden Knights the lead at the 12-minute mark of the second period, and they didn't look back. It was the blueliner's first goal in nine games this year. He's added an assist, 15 shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. The 23-year-old is unlikely to play higher than the third pairing when the Golden Knights' defense corps is healthy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Brad Richardson: Tallies in Saturday's win

Richardson scored a goal, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Rangers. Richardson struck at 9:15 of the second period for his first goal as a Flame in just his second appearance with the team. The 36-year-old has added four hits so far while logging fourth-line minutes since Brett Ritchie (lower body) went on injured reserve. Richardson is unlikely to score frequently, so he's not much of a factor in fantasy.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Barabanov
CBS Sports

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Tallies on power play

Kaprizov scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Through four games in November, Kaprizov has picked up all three of his goals this year and added one assist. The Russian winger is up to 10 points, 42 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-3 rating in 12 appearances. Kaprizov hasn't taken a step forward from his pace last year, but he's still producing enough offense to remain a fixture in fantasy lineups.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Tallies in win

Dadonov scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken. Dadonov provided a quick response to Yanni Gourde's goal late in the second period, answering just 15 seconds later to knot the score at 2-2. The goal was Dadonov's first in six games and his third of the year. The Russian winger is up to five points, 32 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 11 hits through 13 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Josh Mahura: Tallies in Thursday's win

Mahura scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Kraken. Mahura scored in the second period, earning his second point in seven contests. The 23-year-old has added six shots on net, 13 hits and nine blocked shots in a third-pairing role. He'll continue to compete with Simon Benoit for playing time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Assists on lone tally Friday

Gaudreau logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs. Gaudreau set up Oliver Kylington for the Flames' lone goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Gaudreau has impressed this year with 15 points in 14 contests, though he's been held off the scoresheet in four of the last six games. He's added 37 shots on net and a plus-7 rating while working in a top-line role.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Sharks#Pim#Czech
CBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Tallies twice on power play

Draisaitl scored two power-play goals on eight shots and won 16 of 23 faceoffs in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres. Draisaitl put up his fourth multi-goal effort in the last six games, giving him a stunning 14 goals in 13 appearances. The German superstar has added 14 assists, 44 shots on net and a plus-11 rating, and 10 of his points this year have come with the man advantage. A shooting percentage of 31.8 isn't sustainable, but fantasy managers have to assume Draisaitl will continue to pile up points with regularity even if his scoring touch slips a bit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Dennis Schroder: Tallies 20 points in start

Schroder tallied 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds in Wednesday's win over Toronto. Schroder started for a second straight matchup and responded with another 20-point outing. It was his fourth one so far this season and second consecutive. However, Schroder uncharacteristically turned the ball over a season-high eight times across 34 minutes, which broke his previous high of four turnovers set Oct. 22, also against the Raptors. Schroder finished with a plus-nine in point differential, though, and aided the Celtics with his third straight outing with at least four assists.
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Tallies while shorthanded

O'Connor scored a shorthanded goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. O'Connor has been solid lately, logging three goals and two helpers in his last six contests. He has six points in 12 games overall, besting his career high of five points from 22 outings last year. The 25-year-old has topped 17 minutes of ice time in three of the last four games, showing that head coach Jared Bednar trusts him with a more advanced role. As long as he keeps contributing on offense, he'll be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta: Tallies first NHL goal

Pezzetta scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins. Pezzetta scored at 16:25 of the second period to give the Canadiens a 2-1 lead, but that was it for their offense Sunday. It was the 23-year-old's first NHL goal, and he's produced a point in each of the last two contests. The Ontario native has added nine shots on net, 17 hits and 12 PIM in seven appearances while playing exclusively on the fourth line.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy: Tallies twice Sunday

McAvoy scored two goals on seven shots and added three hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. McAvoy erased both of the Canadiens' leads in the contest, with his latter goal coming on the power play in the third period. The 23-year-old defenseman has put up four multi-point efforts in his last six games, amassing two goals and seven helpers in that span. He has three tallies, nine assists, 29 shots on net, 27 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 13 appearances overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Sam Steel: Tallies late in win

Steel scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Steel scored with 37 seconds left in regulation, after Adam Henrique had already scored an empty-netter for the Ducks. The 23-year-old Steel is up to four goals in nine outings this year, though he's been limited to bottom-six minutes. Without a guaranteed place in the lineup, he's not a player to keep an eye on in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Zach Parise: Helps out on lone tally

Parise recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning. Parise set up Mathew Barzal's breakaway goal in the first period. The 37-year-old Parise has been lackluster with his new team, logging just three helpers in 12 contests. The winger has added 24 shots on net, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating, but he's not likely to help out much in fantasy at this stage of his career.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres were no-show, get pounded by Calgary

Thursday night was a total mauling by the Calgary Flames. The Buffalo Sabres were hanging in, trailing 2-0, but they stopped playing early in the second and gave very little effort. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Conor Garland: Tallies in loss

Garland scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. Garland tied the game at 1-1 at 8:52 of the second period. The 25-year-old winger snapped a 10-game goal drought with the tally -- during that span, he racked up just four assists. He still has 13 points through 17 contests, but the Canucks' offense has been lackluster and he's been dropped to a middle-six role amid his recent struggles.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy