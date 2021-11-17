Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Opens scoring in win

Texas has been having a nightmare season in Year 1 under coach Steve Sarkisian. Entering Saturday’s game at West Virginia, the Longhorns were 4-6 on the year and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers were playing to keep their bowl hopes alive, and...
Buffalo gave up seven shots to the Penguins while on the power play. Pittsburgh had shorthanded breakaways, 2-on-1’s and a man wide open for a one-timer while down a man. Don Granato talked about after the game and he said many things went into it,
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Last week, Cal-Hi Sports released its preseason rankings for boys basketball. San Joaquin Memorial was ranked No. 15, the second-highest team in the central section behind St. Joseph at No. 13. St. Joseph does not have Joseph Hunter. Also known as “JoJo,” Hunter was all-state last season and is a four-star […]
SAN JOSE -- Janne Kuokkanen scored the tying goal late in the third period to help the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. Kuokkanen tied it 2-2 with 2:56 left, giving the Devils a late tying goal for...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – The Springfield Thunderbirds (7-0-2-0) came screaming out of the gates and never looked back en route to a 4-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders (3-5-0-2) on Saturday night at the Webster Bank Arena. The Thunderbirds exploded out of the gates, to put it lightly. Just 42 seconds...
The San Jose Sharks are closing out their homestand against the New Jersey Devils. Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here. Rudolfs Balcers — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov. Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Nick Merkley. Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson —...
Balcers scored a goal on four shots, doled out four hits and added four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils. Balcers opened the scoring at 4:48 of the second period. The Latvian winger is up to two goals and three assists in 11 contests, with all but one of those points coming in the last three games. He's added 21 hits, 22 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while logging middle-six minutes.
Logan Couture’s early-third-period goal was the game-winning tally and sparked a three-goal period that gave the visiting San Jose Sharks a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Alexander Barabanov, Tomas Hertl and Jonathan Dahlen also scored for the Sharks, who snapped a two-game skid. Goaltender Adin Hill, who...
After winning their last two matches, the Brewers’ march to the top of the table was stopped by the Sharks at Kasarani Stadium. Tusker’s bid to make it three wins out of three ended after they lost 3-0 to a well-drilled Kariobangi Sharks side in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.
Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at Sheng_Peng. The San...
The San Jose Sharks are facing off against their division-mates, the Calgary Flames, for the first time this season. The Sharks’ roster is still decimated by COVID, but they’ve put together a remarkable showing despite their losses. They’ll have to bring their A-game against the Flames, who are currently second in the Pacific Division.
WINNIPEG — Nate Schmidt had a couple of special people watch him score his first goal as a member of the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Acquired in an off-season trade with Vancouver, Schmidt's goal proved to be the game-winner in a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. "Mom...
The San Jose Sharks seem to have a pretty big problem on their hands, one that may be costing them some very winnable games: their depth scoring. Now, their top-six has been near perfection. Timo Meier and Logan Couture have been scoring at a point-per-game pace, Tomas Hertl has tallied 8 points, Jonathan Dahlen has 7 points, while Alexander Barabanov has added 4 points of his own. But the top-six can’t play all 60 minutes, because otherwise, the Sharks would be at the top of the NHL.
Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 27 shots Thursday in a 4-1 win over San Jose. Hellebuyck gave up an Andrew Cogliano goal 6:28 into the first period, but slammed the door on the Sharks the rest of the night. Hellebuyck has stopped 57 of 60 shots (.950 save percentage) over his first two November starts, improving his record to 4-2-3 on the year. He'll likely draw the starting nod Saturday when Winnipeg hosts Los Angeles.
BOISE, Idaho - Devonaire Doutrive scored 18 points to lead Boise State to a season-opening 76-56 against Utah Valley Tuesday, at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos shot 52 percent for the game, including 66.7 percent from two-point range. Utah Valley (0-1) jumped out to an early lead before the Boise State...
J.T. Compher (Inc) – Hurt in the first period (upper body). Didn’t return. Mikko Rantanen (C+) – A bit like Landeskog, kind of quiet. Not a bad game, but not much in the way of tangible offensive numerology. Valeri Nichushkin (B+) – Strong defensive game and chipped in with an...
DENVER -- Samuel Girard had a goal and three assists for the Colorado Avalanche in a 6-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena on Saturday. Girard has seven points (one goal, six assists) during a three-game point streak. "The last couple games I'm moving my feet, that's...
The new-look Youngstown State women's basketball team had five players score in double figures and made 11 3-pointers as it held on for a gritty 70-67 victory at Eastern Michigan on Tuesday in the 2021-22 season opener for both teams. Four starters and one reserve each scored between 11 and...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 with a bang on Wednesday scoring 108 points, the most in the Amy Williams era. The Huskers have five players finish in double figures, including Isabelle Boure, who had a game-high 17 points. Sam Haiby, an All-Big Ten selection last season, had 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
