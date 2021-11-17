ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Opens scoring in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ferraro scored a goal on two shots, levied three hits and blocked three shots in...

www.cbssports.com

Mario Ferraro
Fear The Fin

Devils at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are closing out their homestand against the New Jersey Devils. Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here. Rudolfs Balcers — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov. Andrew Cogliano — Jasper Weatherby — Nick Merkley. Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson —...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Rudolfs Balcers: Opens scoring in second period

Balcers scored a goal on four shots, doled out four hits and added four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils. Balcers opened the scoring at 4:48 of the second period. The Latvian winger is up to two goals and three assists in 11 contests, with all but one of those points coming in the last three games. He's added 21 hits, 22 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while logging middle-six minutes.
NHL
Reuters

Sharks score three in 3rd period to defeat Flames

Logan Couture’s early-third-period goal was the game-winning tally and sparked a three-goal period that gave the visiting San Jose Sharks a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Alexander Barabanov, Tomas Hertl and Jonathan Dahlen also scored for the Sharks, who snapped a two-game skid. Goaltender Adin Hill, who...
NHL
#The Sharks
goal.com

Kariobangi Sharks 3-0 Tusker: Brewers' winning run ends

After winning their last two matches, the Brewers’ march to the top of the table was stopped by the Sharks at Kasarani Stadium. Tusker’s bid to make it three wins out of three ended after they lost 3-0 to a well-drilled Kariobangi Sharks side in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Four things Sharks did to upset Flames in surprising win

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at Sheng_Peng. The San...
NHL
chatsports.com

Sharks at Flames Preview: Hopeful for a hard-fought win

The San Jose Sharks are facing off against their division-mates, the Calgary Flames, for the first time this season. The Sharks’ roster is still decimated by COVID, but they’ve put together a remarkable showing despite their losses. They’ll have to bring their A-game against the Flames, who are currently second in the Pacific Division.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Schmidt scores first goal with Winnipeg as Jets defeat Sharks

WINNIPEG — Nate Schmidt had a couple of special people watch him score his first goal as a member of the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Acquired in an off-season trade with Vancouver, Schmidt's goal proved to be the game-winner in a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. "Mom...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Sharks’ depth-scoring dilemma needs to be addressed

The San Jose Sharks seem to have a pretty big problem on their hands, one that may be costing them some very winnable games: their depth scoring. Now, their top-six has been near perfection. Timo Meier and Logan Couture have been scoring at a point-per-game pace, Tomas Hertl has tallied 8 points, Jonathan Dahlen has 7 points, while Alexander Barabanov has added 4 points of his own. But the top-six can’t play all 60 minutes, because otherwise, the Sharks would be at the top of the NHL.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Quiets Sharks in Thursday win

Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 27 shots Thursday in a 4-1 win over San Jose. Hellebuyck gave up an Andrew Cogliano goal 6:28 into the first period, but slammed the door on the Sharks the rest of the night. Hellebuyck has stopped 57 of 60 shots (.950 save percentage) over his first two November starts, improving his record to 4-2-3 on the year. He'll likely draw the starting nod Saturday when Winnipeg hosts Los Angeles.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Avalanche Player Grades in win over Sharks

J.T. Compher (Inc) – Hurt in the first period (upper body). Didn’t return. Mikko Rantanen (C+) – A bit like Landeskog, kind of quiet. Not a bad game, but not much in the way of tangible offensive numerology. Valeri Nichushkin (B+) – Strong defensive game and chipped in with an...
NHL
NHL

Girard scores four points, Avalanche defeat Sharks

DENVER -- Samuel Girard had a goal and three assists for the Colorado Avalanche in a 6-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena on Saturday. Girard has seven points (one goal, six assists) during a three-game point streak. "The last couple games I'm moving my feet, that's...
NHL
