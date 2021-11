Burns logged two assists, seven shots on net and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils. Burns logged 30:29 of ice time as he continues to cover big minutes with four of the Sharks' regular defensemen in COVID-19 protocols. Burns has brought the offense recently, too -- he's up to nine points (three on the power play), 42 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 11 contests overall. The 36-year-old is off to a strong start and may be worth a look if he's still on the waiver wire in fantasy.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO