Galaxy Digital Holdings is expected to be listed on a U.S. stock exchange in the first three months of next year, which is later than expected. Billionaire Michael Novogratz’s crypto firm is also expected to close the deal for the purchase of crypto custodian BitGo in the first quarter of 2022. According to Bloomberg, the company does not expect a stock listing in the U.S. before then. In May, Galaxy Digital signed a deal to acquire BitGo for $1.2 billion in cash and stock.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO