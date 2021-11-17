ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer reveals return of old villains, but no Tobey or Andrew yet

By Nexstar Media Wire, WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – The second trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiered on Tuesday, a little over a month ahead of the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios co-production’s exclusive theatrical release.

The movie will feature the return of some old faces from past Spider-Man movies including Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

Rumors have swirled that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who took on the role of Peter Parker in past Spider-Man movies, would make appearances in this new film. They were nowhere to be seen in the new trailer.

In preparation for Tuesday’s trailer launch, a set of Twitter official hashtags sent the rumor mill into overdrive. Among the hashtags now accompanied by Spider-Man emojis were #DocOck, #Electro, #GreenGoblin, and #Multiverse.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released in theaters only on Dec. 17. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 29.

Watch the trailer below.

