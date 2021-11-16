ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

7449 Washington Street #605

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForest Park top floor one bedroom condo with skyline views. One of the most desirable suburbs with city amenities. Rare opportunity to own the penthouse unit located on...

2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Morgan Park area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
1101 S State Street #2301

Perfect South Loop one bedroom. High floor away from the street and train noise with great northern and lake views! Large kitchen with tons of counter space. Newer dishwasher and washer/dryer. Fabulous outdoor pool and No Pets! This building is close to everything - transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, bars, parks, and the lake! Garage space add $150.00 All utilities included in rent, tenant pays electric.
9508 GLENLAKE Street #206

Very nice 2 bedrooms condo in Rosemont area with hardwood floor thru-out . Nice kitchen with granite countertop . Great school . Close to transportation and chopping center . Laundry and storage in the building . One parking space included with the rent . pets ok .
951 W Huron Street #401

*SUBLEASE through 4/30 with option to renew* Come view this stunning 2 bed/2 bath unit with tall ceilings and condo quality finishes throughout. This bright unit boasts an updated spacious kitchen, 2 full baths, central air, and laundry in unit, making it an absolute must see. Additionally the bedrooms are very spacious with deep closets and the unit has a balcony - grills okay! Designated rooftop seating exclusively for this unit! Situated minutes away from the Loop, West loop, and River North and public transportation. Heater garage parking available for additional fee. Photos do not do it justice - come see it!
110 E Main Street #1

Beautifully remodeled, updated and fabulously decorated 2-Unit property in the heart of Downtown Round Lake Park. Everything in this Turn-Key Gem is NEW! NEW! New! New paint, new flooring, new tiles, new backsplash, new counter tops, new carpeting, new fixtures, new lighting, and new appliances. Move into this beautiful apartment and make it your Home-Sweet-Home!
299 N Dunton Avenue #516

9'Ceilings and a Balcony off the Living Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
1012 Turin Drive

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome with tons of upgrades and pond view! ~ Fully applianced kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded 42" cabinetry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances ~ Open concept living room/dining room with sliding glass door to deck ~ Roomy main floor master bedroom and 2nd bedroom ~ Main floor loft area ~ Walkout lower level with family room, 3rd bedroom, laundry with washer and dryer, and concrete patio ~ Modern light fixtures ~ Neutral decor ~ Attached 2 car garage ~ Great location near Routes 72 and 20...only minutes away from I-90 ~ Pets allowed ~ Professional management ~ Great condition! ~ Advertised rent is for 2 year lease with automatic 3% rent increase in 2nd year - add $100/month for 1 year lease.
100 Prairie Park Drive #611

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and a view of the pond make this a great place to be! Primary bedroom is massive and has a stunning primary en suite complete with a soaker tub, large shower with heavy glass door and double vanity. Plenty of storage space in the walk in closet. Enjoy great southern views on the balcony. The clubhouse has all the amenities you could ask for including an exercise room, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and sauna. One heated parking spot is included in the price!!!!
625 Schumann Street

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Floor Plan w/ Den/Office/ Possible 3rd Bedroom. Also a Sun Filled Sunroom. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Tons of Storage and 2 Car Garage. Patio to Enjoy the Views of Nature, Window Treatments, Truly Move-In-Ready. Tenant will have access to Pool, Clubhouse and Exercise Facility. Close to Woodstock Square for Dining and Shopping. All Tenants 18 yrs. and over will need to submit to a Background and Credit Check through My Smart Move , at Tenants expense of $40 per person. Unit is Available Immediately.
516 N ELIZABETH Street #2S

Gorgeous and lovingly maintained corner city facing 2 bed/2 bath in a boutique elevator building! Just look at the finishes! New Samsung appliance package, floor to ceiling fireplace surround, Walnut master bathroom vanity with gold mirrors, bidet and new tile throughout. Soaking tub! Both bedrooms are spacious and connect to the 25 foot private balcony with exterior access. Best of all included is your private one car garage with additional storage. Excellent location a stones throw to Fulton market, Twisted Spoke, Coal Fire, Starbucks and all that the West Loop/Fulton market has to offer!
Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60608

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo located in the beautiful University Commons neighborhood. This immaculate condo is minutes away from little Italy ,public transportation , downtown ,Taylor Street, and one block away from the beautiful UIC campus park. You will love the welcoming open floor plan along with beautiful hard wood floors throughout, breakfast bar ,granite counter tops with under mount sinks, stainless steel appliances and an upgraded master bath with a beautiful frameless glass shower. Master bedroom is enclosed and the second bedroom has been expanded. The rental price also includes 1 underground parking spot, basic cable tv & hi speed internet, a fitness center, a gorgeous outdoor pool, a 30 seat movie theater, and an rooftop patio overlooking the city skyline. This is a prime location and ideal floorplan make this unit a must see.
1215 W LUNT Avenue #G

Vintage lovers.......Spacious two-bedroom garden condo apartment in a well-maintained courtyard building! Unit has high ceilings, separate dining area along with new carpet and dining room flooring. The unit has been freshly painted with laundry and bicycle storage in building. Walk to everything! Red Line, Groceries, Starbucks, and the beach.
1415 Gunderson Avenue

Beautifully updated single family home in Berwyn! This 4 bed/2 Bath home features a full/finished basement and 2 car garage. The home sits on a extra wide lot with great outdoor space. Walking distance to nearby schools, transportation, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Make an appointment today!
1541 Millbrook Drive #1541

Newly updated and ready for new tenants! This 1ST FLOOR RANCH townhome is niceley upgraded w/cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring and fresh paint! Open concept living area with a gas fireplace in the living rooom and access to the private patio along with a separate dining area and open kitchen help to make this the perfect layout! A large master suite with with plenty of light/windows, walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub and separate standing shower give you the perfect place to retreat and rechage. A 2nd bedroom with access to the 2nd full bath, large laundry room and 2-car garage round out this perfect ranch! Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Credit & Background Check Required - No Pets - Non Smoking Unit.
600 S York Street #1E

Best Rental in Town. Close to downtown and highways. New appliances includes refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher and microwave, Freshly painted The rent includes Heat, Water, Gas, Parking 3 spaces on 2 spots, Common Insurance, Exterior maintenance, Lawn Care, Scavenger, Snow removal.
25731 W Bridge Street #6

Clean two bedroom, one bath apartment with immediate availability. Conveniently located minutes from I-55, shops, and schools. Schedule your showing today! RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: NO pets, NO smoking, NO evictions, NO criminal record, must be 18 years of age, submit credit report, all potential tenants over 18 must fill out application with $40 fee, submit copy of driver's license BEFORE viewing property, submit pay stubs for last 30 days showing 3 times rent, tenant pays water($25) and electric.
991 Yosemite Trail #C

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath coach home upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and much more. Generous size master bedroom with walk in closet. Very conveniently located close to Metra train station, major highways, shopping and to top it off great schools from Nerge Math and Science academy to J B Conant High School. Tons of storage, attached garage, fire place and in unit washer/dryer. Pets allowed with nonrefundable deposit. Don't miss this one!
3751 N Halsted Street #216

Huge Studio in Amazing Location Featuring: * Central Air Conditioning and Heating * Tub/Shower * Wood Burning Fireplace * Intercom * Dishwasher * NO Security Deposit Required * $450 move-in fee * Pets Negotiable Up to 25 Lbs - fee may apply * Almost 1000 sq. ft of wide open loft style studio space in Lakeview/Wrigleyville. * Great location, just steps to the lakefront, CTA, Halsted, shopping and night life.
655 W Irving Park Road #1513

View, views, views! Your new home at 655 W Irving Park Rd #1513 1 bedroom/1 bathroom features extensive living space with insane views of the city. This 762 sq ft luxury rental is covered in mocha hardwood floors and has a wall of windows that overlook the pool and Wrigley Field. Separate dining area is adjacent to pristine kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated bathroom has jetted tub with slate surround and granite vanity. The spacious bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. Generous closet space throughout. Park Place Tower allows convenient access to the lakefront, Wrigley Field, Marovitz golf course, shopping, dining and entertainment. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24 hour door staff, exercise room, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with outdoor pool, cabanas, grills and a basketball court. Access to dog park through heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
