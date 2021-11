A song honoring the 314 enslaved people sold by the Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus made its international debut Nov. 5 at a Library of Congress event. Written over the past three years, “Requiem for the Enslaved” is an approximately 45-minute multigenre musical work written by Carlos Simon, an assistant professor of music at Georgetown University, that features spoken word. The song honors the 314 enslaved people, commonly referred to as the GU272, sold by the Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus in 1838 to pay off university debts. Simon performed the song, which was funded by the department of performing arts, alongside Hub New Music, a Boston-based classical music group, at the virtual event.

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO