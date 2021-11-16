ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Polymorphic Phishing Attacks: 5 Insights for MSP’s to Stop Them

Bank Info Security
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo stay resilient and avoid a breach, it’s essential that MSP leaders understand how...

www.bankinfosecurity.com

securitymagazine.com

3 tips for stopping the next insider attack

Nobody ever likes being fired from a job, but some folks take it worse than others. In May, a former part-time remote employee working with a New York Credit Union used her access to delete some 21GB of company data. According to the reports, Juliana Barile wiped out some 200,000 files containing sensitive information, including mortgage applications, after being fired from her position. Barile has now pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing that may reach up to 10 years and include a fine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ramane Wiggan: Debt collector shot dead in deliberate execution

A debt collector was shot dead from behind in a "deliberate, planned and cold-blooded execution" in south London, a court has heard. Ramane Wiggan, 25, was allegedly lured to a balcony at a block of flats in West Norwood, in March 2019. Jurors heard he had been sent to collect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
Public Safety
Public Safety
BBC

Agencies missed chances to intervene before Gracie Crowder murder

Agencies "missed opportunities to intervene" before a 19-month-old girl was murdered by her mother, an inquest has heard. Katie Crowder was jailed for killing 19-month-old Gracie Crowder by scalding her in March last year. Nottingham Coroner's Court heard she told a therapist she had thoughts of wanting to kill someone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US cars mandated to spot drunk drivers -- and stop them

Breath-sniffing sensors and finger-scanning detectors are central to a landmark US safety mandate to fight drunk driving that is spurring tough questions about what technology can be trusted to do. As part of the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS), researchers have developed tiny vent-like sensors that draw in a driver's exhaled breath and test it.
TRAFFIC
TechRadar

Gmail is awash with bait attack phishing emails

Cybercriminals have begun researching potential victims in order to collect information that will help improve the odds of their phishing attacks being successful. According to a new report from the IT security company Barracuda Networks, these bait attacks are one technique employed by cybercriminals to test out email addresses they've acquired and see who is willing to respond.
INTERNET
Standard-Examiner

Tech Matters: Why younger people are at higher risk for falling for phishing attacks

We’ve come to believe that older computer users are most susceptible to phishing attacks, but two new reports say that’s not the case. According to a Sailpoint survey, it’s the Gen Zers and millennials who are careless when it comes to online security, largely because they are much more comfortable sharing personal information than their older counterparts and have many more places to share it.
TECHNOLOGY
Canadian Medical Association

CMA says it’s time for action: Federal government and online platforms need to act now to stop attacks on health workers

The escalation of online harassment and threats of violence targeting physicians and other health workers has the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) calling on the federal government to follow through on its commitment to protect health workers and for social media companies to take action to address these issues on their platforms.
U.S. POLITICS
scmagazineuk.com

Hackers tried to rob me of $15m. Here’s how I stopped them…

Ransomware is rife. One of the ways to reduce its global proliferation is to openly share stories. It’s not something many companies do. But here – to his credit – is one CIO's tale... The phone call came at 4am. My name's Matthew Day. As CIO of Langs Building Supplies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wpguynews.com

Hackers Increasingly Using HTML Smuggling in Malware and Phishing Attacks

Threat actors are increasingly banking on the technique of HTML smuggling in phishing campaigns as a means to gain initial access and deploy an array of threats, including banking malware, remote administration trojans (RATs), and ransomware payloads. Microsoft 365 Defender Threat Intelligence Team, in a new report published Thursday, disclosed...
TECHNOLOGY
threatpost.com

3 Top Tools for Defending Against Phishing Attacks

Phishing emails are now skating past traditional defenses. Justin Jett, director of audit and compliance at Plixer, discusses what to do about it. Even with the most sophisticated email scanning and phishing detection system available, phishing emails are still a very common intrusion vector for cybercriminals to use to introduce malware, including ransomware, to a business’ network. That’s because 1) increasingly, legitimate systems are used; and 2) phishing emails can also be effective even when employees are highly educated and are good at spotting and reporting them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
latesthackingnews.com

New Phishing Campaign Exploits Proofpoint’s Name To Steal Credentials

Phishing attacks keep surfacing online with innovative ways to trick users. The latest phishing campaign is just another example of it, exploiting the name of security firm Proofpoint. The campaign aims at stealing users’ Microsoft Office 365 and Gmail credentials. Phishing Campaign Exploiting Proofpoint. Researchers from Armorblox have elaborated on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

