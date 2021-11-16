ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Audacy Pittsburgh Appoints Two New Brand Managers

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudacy has named Dave LaBrozzi as Brand Manager of KDKA-AM News Radio in Pittsburgh and elevates Kraig Riley to the same role for sister station 93.7 The Fan KDKA-FM. Both LaBrozzi and Riley will oversee content strategy, talent, operations and branding for each station, effective November 29. "As both...

Envy Gaming appoints two new Sales Directors

North American esports organisation Envy Gaming has appointed two new Directors of Sales. Katie Kristiansen and Kenneth Trader are set to join Envy immediately and will work to drive new revenue opportunities and develop brand partnerships nationally and locally. Both team members will report to Erin Schendle, Senior Vice President...
NRG Media/Wausau Names Phil Jimenez as Sales Manager

NRG Media/Wausau-Stevens Point, WI appoints Phil Jimenez as the new Sales Manager for the four-station cluster there, effective Monday, November 15. Jimenez comes to NRG Media having most recently been in the position of West Coast Manager for Media Audit. He is relocating to Wisconsin from Texas and replaces Jon Albrecht who left NRG Media unexpectedly in early September.
Dave LaBrozzi Named Brand Mgr. At KDKA-A/Pittsburgh, Kraig Riley Upped To Brand Manager At KDKA-F (93.7 The Fan)

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK VP/Programming DAVE LABROZZI is joining AUDACY News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH as Brand Manager and sister Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN) afternoon show producer KRAIG RILEY has been promoted to Brand Manager of that station, both effective NOVEMBER 29th. LABROZZI and RILEY replace JIM GRACI, who exited in AUGUST.
Endeavor Content Hires WarnerMedia Veteran Tiffany Mayberry As Head Of DEI

Endeavor Content said Monday that it has hired longtime WarnerMedia executive Tiffany Mayberry as its Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, a newly created role at the film and TV studio. Mayberry most recently served as Director, Enterprise Inclusion at WarnerMedia. Previously, she had been Director, Employee Engagement at Warner Bros Entertainment and had roles in TV production legal, working on projects including Big Little Lies, Insecure and Succession at HBO during her 15 years with the company. At Endeavor Content, she will be based in Los Angeles and oversee the strategic direction of DEI initiatives and platforms across the studio’s film...
IBA Signs New Mult-Year Deal with Vipology

Independent Broadcasters Association (IBA) has signed Vipology to a multi-year contract extension as its digital consultant and partner, offering an IBA member website with original daily content, ad serving software and Alexa skills at a significantly reduced members-only pricing. In its first year, Vipology created the IBA member website, scheduled and moderated over 60 info-webinars and built the technology. It also managed IBA National Contesting which has generated over $1 million dollars in non-traditional revenue for members.
Quality Ventures, TNA Launch VOCAL Podcast Network

Quality Ventures and The Network Advisory (TNA) have entered into a strategic partnership to launch VOCAL, a multi-platform podcast and audio streaming network that occupies the intersection of music, sports, fashion and culture. VOCAL provides a network streaming platform to meet the podcast programming needs of diverse and youth-focused audience categories in podcast listenership.
Pharrell's Humanrace Brand Is Launching Two New Products

In November of 2020, Allure exclusively revealed Humanrace, a then-new brand from rapper and producer Pharrell Williams. The brand made its skin-care debut with three staple face products: the Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliant, and Humidifying Cream, made with exfoliation and hydration at top of mind. One year later — almost to the day — Pharrell is expanding Humanrace's offerings to include body care.
Atlanta Anchor Calling It Quits After Five Years

WGCL anchor and reporter Ashley Thompson said she is leaving the business after five years with the Atlanta CBS affiliate. She announced the news on social media last night saying she is proud of what she’s accomplished and that she followed her lifelong dream of being a reporter. Thompson also said, “if you can make it in this demanding, pressure cooker business, you can make it anywhere.”
Open For Business: Eyewitness News Takes A Look Back

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In this week’s Open For Business, Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill took a look back. With Thanksgiving approaching, Eyewitness News wants to give our viewers a token of appreciation from the small businesses you’ve supported over the past year by nominating them to be featured in our Open For Business segment. Our viewers have made such a huge difference in the days and the days ahead for these store owners that in honor of Thanksgiving we wanted to say thank you. Thank you for recommending countless small businesses to feature in our Open For Business segment. It was because of you that these families, entrepreneurs, dreamers, creatives and so many hard-working people in our area were lifted out of just their communities and brought into a light big enough for so many others to appreciate. For this, we are thankful, thankful for you. And so are they. Click here to check out CBS3’s Open For Business segments over the past year.
WAJI/Wayne Morning Talent Beckman Runs in Underwear

WAJI (Majic 95.1 FM)/Fort Wayne hosted "The Andy in the Morning Underwear Run" to benefit Erin's House for Grieving Children, on Saturday, November 20 at the minor league baseball stadium, Parkview Field. What started as a fun on-air wager between on-air hosts Andy Beckman and Kat Walburn, turned into a community event.
iHeartMedia Charlotte Debuts Holiday Music Station

IHeartMedia Charlotte announced today the debut of Christmas Music on 102.9 The Lake, a new holiday music station for listeners in the Charlotte community. 102.9 The Lake will broadcast around-the-clock festive music from Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole as well as contemporary holiday music from Mariah Carey, Mannheim Steamroller, Kelly Clarkson and more. On December 26 the station will return to being Charlotte's "We Play Anything" station, broadcasting a variety of familiar hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, from your favorite artists.
Cotopaxi to Open Two New Brand Stores

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Salt Lake City, UT – Nov, 17, 2021 – Today Cotopaxi – outdoor gear and apparel brand and Benefit Corporation – announces plans to open two new brick and mortar retail stores. The new locations in Denver and San Francisco will add to Cotopaxi’s current roster of 5 store locations.
TuneIn Adds First 24/7 Commercial-Free Sports Talk from ESPN

TuneIn is adding a commercial-free version of ESPN Radio to TuneIn Premium, providing sports fans with a one-stop destination for the most in-depth sports news coverage. TuneIn Premium features a full day's lineup of ESPN Radio programs like "Keyshawn, JWill and Max" and "Greeny'' with no breaks in between. Current TuneIn Premium subscribers can access the new commercial-free ESPN Radio immediately.
"Chachi" Podcast Gets Real with Caroline Beasley

Benztown has released two new episodes of "Chachi Loves Everybody", an original podcast featuring Benztown President and audio brand builder Dave "Chachi" Denes. The new episodes feature Chachi's recent video chats with Caroline Beasley, CEO of Beasley Media Group, and Elroy Smith, award-winning programmer and coach. You can listen to the new podcast episodes HERE.
Steel City Changes for Two Audacy Stations

One has nearly four decades of experience in radio, most recently as Vice President of Programming for WABC-AM 770 in New York. The other has been the afternoon drive producer since August 2010 and a part of the station’s team since its birth nearly 12 years ago. Both are now...
