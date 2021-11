IHeartMedia/Riverside-San Bernardino appoints Ryan Lieberman as Senior Vice President of Sales for the region, effective immediately. Lieberman will utilize his years of experience in marketing, advertising, and digital marketing to lead the Riverside/San Bernardino sales team in building existing partnerships and developing new ones. He will be responsible for working with client partners around the U.S. that are based in his region while also working with the San Diego region to create a comprehensive advertising footprint for partners throughout Southern California. He will report to Melissa Forrest, President of iHeartMedia San Diego, Riverside/San Bernardino.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO