‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Chris Sutton Interrupts Nayte Olukoya’s Date

By Haley Kluge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler Alert: Do not read if you have not watched the Nov. 16 episode of “The Bachelorette.”. For the first time since...

Chris Sutton
The Bachelorette's Nayte Olukoya Confronts the "Dweeb" Who Called Him Out to Michelle Young

Nayte Olukoya may have received Michelle Young's first impression rose on The Bachelorette, but his most recent impression wasn't the best. During the ABC dating show's Tuesday, Nov. 9 episode, Michelle expressed to the guys that she felt "overlooked" on the group date. This led her to have a one-on-one chat with Nayte, a clear front-runner this season, to tell him, "You don't pull me aside to talk with me or to try to connect with me." Just prior to the cocktail party, Chris Sutton surprised everyone by giving a strongly worded speech in front of Michelle, during which he criticized the men who "think that they have it in the bag," although he didn't name...
The Bachelorette episode 5: Chris S. eliminated after Michelle Young ‘date’

We had a feeling entering The Bachelorette episode 5 that things were going to get messy — Chris S. made 100% sure of that. During this past episode, we saw Chris do everything that he could to tell Michelle that Nayte was bad news. He suggested that he was arrogant, and that he was walking around as though it was inevitable that he would get a one-on-one date at some point. Ironically, he got that, and then Chris decided that he was going to crash it and “show up” for her.
Martin Gelbspan: 5 Things To Know About Michelle’s Next 1-On-1 Date On ‘The Bachelorette’

Martin Gelbspan is getting some alone time with Michelle Young! Here’s what you should know about the hunky suitor vying for Michelle’s heart. Martin Gelbspan is getting the chance to really show Michelle Young how he feels about her. The 29-year-old is getting a one-on-one date with Michelle in the November 9 episode of The Bachelorette. They’ll be headed to the BMW Performance Center for their fun and adrenaline-fueled date.
‘The Bachelorette’: Chris’ Plan to Sabotage Nayte Backfires (Recap)

We’re now in Week 5 of Michelle Young‘s journey to find love on ABC‘s The Bachelorette and we have just 11 men left vying for her affection. And this week, things are about to get a lot more serious, because the group is headed to her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tonight, we pick up with the one-on-one date which goes to the obvious frontrunner, Joe — and this is extra special because Minneapolis also happens to be his hometown… so is this like a premature hometown date? Sure seems like it. So, the two head to a Twins baseball game and end up making out, then they visit Michelle’s high school and end up making out… I’m sensing a theme here. But the chemistry is clearly top-notch. Michelle admits that she probably would’ve had a crush on Joe if he went to her high school since he’s tall,
‘The Bachelorette’: Nayte Goes Off On Chris For Gossiping To Michelle About Him

A fight broke out between Nayte and Chris S. at the cocktail party on tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’. Tensions rose between Chris Sutton and Nayte Olukoya on the Nov. 9 episode of The Bachelorette. It all started on a group date when Michelle expressed that she wasn’t feeling “seen” by a lot of the guys. Chris was on the losing team during the group date, so he wasn’t at the after party where Michelle shared her feelings. However, he heard about what went down, and decided to take it upon himself to address it at the cocktail party — in front of Michelle.
The Bachelorette

Producer Betsy Melin gives us her “rose, bud, and thorn” of the evening. The rose is what she considers the best moment, the thorn is the worst, and the bud is what you have to look forward to.
"The Bachelorette" recap: Michelle becomes a viking queen

A confession: I dreaded Tuesday night's new episode of "The Bachelorette." Not because I thought Chris S. was going to cause an annoying stink (that was assumed) or some other pesky drama was going to suck up show time or because I was low on boxed wine. No, it was because we were potentially going to see Michelle, now back home with the remaining bro-testants, being all chummy with (*deep sigh*) Minnesota Vikings players. A shame that a season that's been this pretty great thus far could get infected by the Vikings' unique brand of time-tested mediocrity. Cue Michelle all of a sudden making bad decisions in the clutch, talking smack with nothing to back it up and blaring a foghorn everytime she did anything remotely competent.
The Bachelorette Recap: Much Ado About Vikings

Hey there! The great Ali Barthwell is out this week, presumably gunning laps around Lake Minnetonka with a speedboat, Miami Vice style. I, Nick Quah, will be your humble chaperone in her stead today. After several consecutive seasons largely constrained to bio-secure resort bubbles, which rendered the show less of...
The Best ‘Bachelorette’ Recap You’ll Ever Read: Sponsored By Travel Minnesota™

Welcome back, Bachelorette fans, to another week in paradise Minnesota…? This week, Michelle and her men are off to the Midwest to learn what kind of corn-fed, homestead folk Michelle hails from. This is rich. Can you imagine waking up in beautiful, sunny Palm Springs only to have to try and feign excitement about vacationing to a city that’s covered in snow and rock salt nine months out of the year? But the men do try their best. You can tell they’re all racking their brains for any factoids about this place off of which they can build a sufficient knowledge base. I fear they got as far as watching the opening credits of The Mighty Ducks before calling it a day.
