‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Chris Sutton Interrupts Nayte Olukoya’s Date

We’re now in Week 5 of Michelle Young‘s journey to find love on ABC‘s The Bachelorette and we have just 11 men left vying for her affection. And this week, things are about to get a lot more serious, because the group is headed to her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tonight, we pick up with the one-on-one date which goes to the obvious frontrunner, Joe — and this is extra special because Minneapolis also happens to be his hometown… so is this like a premature hometown date? Sure seems like it. So, the two head to a Twins baseball game and end up making out, then they visit Michelle’s high school and end up making out… I’m sensing a theme here. But the chemistry is clearly top-notch. Michelle admits that she probably would’ve had a crush on Joe if he went to her high school since he’s tall,

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO