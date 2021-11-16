ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 bedroom 2 bath at highly desirable Clinton complex. Steps to blue line. Easy Access to 90/94, 55 and 290....

www.bhhschicago.com

CBS Chicago

CTA Bus Crashes Into KFC On Western Avenue On Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Transit Authority bus crashed into a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Western Avenue in the Near West Side’s Tri-Taylor community late Friday. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a tow truck was at the scene by 10 p.m. to haul away the wrecked bus. At 7:17 p.m., the bus jumped the curb on Western Avenue, plowed over a street sign, and then crashed into the KFC at 1144 S. Western Ave., right off Roosevelt Road. The bus dented the back wall of the KFC, but did not break through. CTA bus plows into a #KFC at Western...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Norwood Park, IL 60631

GREAT PRICE,super location on a quiet cul-de-sac!Spacious and sunny 2bd/1ba apt in a well maintained building.Newer appliances,refinished hardwood floor through-out.Heat,gas,water ,storage and 1 parking space included!!!Laundry room at the premises.Walk to Blue line and Metra.NO barbecue allowed!Credit and background check required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1730 W Le Moyne Street #1

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a great location! Whether you need to be close to the expressway or the Blue Line, this is your unit. Walking distance to all the restaurants and shops that Wicker Park has to offer. This unit has hardwood floors, laundry in unit, open floor plan, a huge front porch to enjoy during the summer as well as an enclosed back porch. Rent includes electric.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60619

Spacious one bedroom unit with a huge living room and large bedroom. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

100 Prairie Park Drive #611

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and a view of the pond make this a great place to be! Primary bedroom is massive and has a stunning primary en suite complete with a soaker tub, large shower with heavy glass door and double vanity. Plenty of storage space in the walk in closet. Enjoy great southern views on the balcony. The clubhouse has all the amenities you could ask for including an exercise room, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and sauna. One heated parking spot is included in the price!!!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

655 W Irving Park Road #1513

View, views, views! Your new home at 655 W Irving Park Rd #1513 1 bedroom/1 bathroom features extensive living space with insane views of the city. This 762 sq ft luxury rental is covered in mocha hardwood floors and has a wall of windows that overlook the pool and Wrigley Field. Separate dining area is adjacent to pristine kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated bathroom has jetted tub with slate surround and granite vanity. The spacious bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. Generous closet space throughout. Park Place Tower allows convenient access to the lakefront, Wrigley Field, Marovitz golf course, shopping, dining and entertainment. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24 hour door staff, exercise room, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with outdoor pool, cabanas, grills and a basketball court. Access to dog park through heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-East Garfield Park, IL 60624

Spacious three bedroom two bath condo unit features an open floor plan, updated kitchen and generous bedrooms sizes with en suite. Central air and in unit laundry hookup. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-South Lawndale, IL 60623

Newly rehabbed 2nd floor apartment with attic available for rent, it is duplexed up to attic, includes a 2 car garage, features Granite counter tops, SS appliances, new floors, new windows, Newly painted, property very close to shops and restaurants . Property is very clean and well maintained by landlord. Preferably looking for someone with no pets. Bring your clients this listing will not last.
LAWNDALE, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-North Center, IL 60618

This is a 3 bedroom short term rental through June of 2022. It is a very clean unit in a beautiful neighborhood. Bell school and St. Bens as well as Lane Tech High School are all very close. There are separate washer and dryers in the basement for each apartment!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60651

Available December 1 or sooner is this Classic Vintage 3 Bedroom, Freshly Painted Apartment in Humboldt Park! A Minute Walk From the Park, This Unit Features Hardwood Floors Throughout; Large Living Area Perfect for Dining, Extra Living and/or Office Space; Soaking Tub and Stand-Up Shower; Private Deck off Kitchen; Central A/C and Heat; Bright Natural & Artificial Light Fills the Home; Coin Shared Laundry in Basement and Large Common Outdoor Patio for Entertaining. Pets Determined on a Case by Case Basis. Street Parking Only. No Dishwasher. 3rd Bedroom Does not Have a Closet. One Month Security Deposit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

951 W Huron Street #401

*SUBLEASE through 4/30 with option to renew* Come view this stunning 2 bed/2 bath unit with tall ceilings and condo quality finishes throughout. This bright unit boasts an updated spacious kitchen, 2 full baths, central air, and laundry in unit, making it an absolute must see. Additionally the bedrooms are very spacious with deep closets and the unit has a balcony - grills okay! Designated rooftop seating exclusively for this unit! Situated minutes away from the Loop, West loop, and River North and public transportation. Heater garage parking available for additional fee. Photos do not do it justice - come see it!
REAL ESTATE
500 Catherine Street

500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
REAL ESTATE
625 Schumann Street

625 Schumann Street

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Floor Plan w/ Den/Office/ Possible 3rd Bedroom. Also a Sun Filled Sunroom. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Tons of Storage and 2 Car Garage. Patio to Enjoy the Views of Nature, Window Treatments, Truly Move-In-Ready. Tenant will have access to Pool, Clubhouse and Exercise Facility. Close to Woodstock Square for Dining and Shopping. All Tenants 18 yrs. and over will need to submit to a Background and Credit Check through My Smart Move , at Tenants expense of $40 per person. Unit is Available Immediately.
REAL ESTATE
810 SUMMIT CREEK Drive

810 SUMMIT CREEK Drive

Attention great tenants! Live in the Summit Creek subdivision now! Bright and cheery end unit, two Master bedroom : upper level and lower level. Bay window in the kitchen. All appliances provided. Oversize attached 2.5 car garage! One minute from 59 and three minutes from I55. Grade School & Shopping Directly Across the Street. Shopping is a stone throw away. You'll love it!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2113 W North Avenue #1E

Location! Space! Value! Rarely available beautiful home with vintage charm, modern conveniences, and a HUGE south facing outdoor patio. Features include updated kitchen and bathroom, separate dining and living rooms, 10' ceilings, modern hardwood, custom millwork, loads of natural light. Recently renovated kitchen has 42' cabinets, SS appliances, and smart storage, and space for a table and chairs. Updated bathroom is complete with jacuzzi tub. Both bedrooms will accommodate a king or queen size beds with plenty of additional room for storage or an office nook. A bonus walk-in closet which can be used as another closet or pantry. Windows are new and help keep monthly utility costs low. Laundry on site. Easy street parking. Rent includes water and bike storage. Two blocks away from Damen Blue line, 6 corners, Big Star, 606 Trail, and all of the hot spots in Bucktown and Wicker Park. Welcome home!
REAL ESTATE
2509 W 111th Street #2

2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Morgan Park area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
REAL ESTATE
1215 W LUNT Avenue #G

1215 W LUNT Avenue #G

Vintage lovers.......Spacious two-bedroom garden condo apartment in a well-maintained courtyard building! Unit has high ceilings, separate dining area along with new carpet and dining room flooring. The unit has been freshly painted with laundry and bicycle storage in building. Walk to everything! Red Line, Groceries, Starbucks, and the beach.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4913 N Glenwood Avenue #1A

Andersonville 1 bed features large living area, separate kitchen with pantry, large closet, hardwood floors, bathroom with tub, small rear deck. 5 minute walk to Argyle L stop, two blocks south of Andersonville shops/restaurants. Cosigner's Welcome. $65 Application Fee. Security Deposit of 1 Month + $100.
REAL ESTATE
7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

Charming home in a great North Edgebrook location. A solid all brick home that could be a condo alternative for someone. Home has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout nice tiled bath and the basement offers additional space for a recreation-game room and storage and has a half bath. New roof 2020. A large rear yard with plenty area for a garden. Side drive to the garage. A block to the bus on Touhy, shopping just a few minutes away at Target and Costco or Village Crossing.Please note taxes reflect no exemptions. Owner requires tenant to have renter's insurance.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

926 S Austin Boulevard #2S

Spacious, airy and clean! Gorgeous brand new espresso-stained hardwood floors! The kitchen features new countertops, new cabinets a new sink and a walk-in pantry! Stainless steel appliances! Above-the-range microwave! New Kohler branded bathroom fixtures! Central HVAC, hooray for no window AC units or radiators! Beautiful millwork throughout! Large, spacious and private balcony! Home to some of the best public school districts in the state! Conveniently located one block away from the CTA blue-line and one block south of I-290! Free parking space with more available at additional cost. Tenant to pay gas and electricity only. Possession available immediately!
REAL ESTATE

