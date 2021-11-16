ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

130 N GARLAND Court #4802

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning high-floor condo with incredible views of city & sunsets from floor-to-ceiling windows in this spacious open concept 3 bedroom or 2BR +den (with glass custom doors), 2 bathroom condo at the Heritage!! Option to RENT UNFURNISHED or TOTALLY FURNISHED with nothing to do but move-in. Open living room with gas...

1541 Millbrook Drive #1541

Newly updated and ready for new tenants! This 1ST FLOOR RANCH townhome is niceley upgraded w/cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring and fresh paint! Open concept living area with a gas fireplace in the living rooom and access to the private patio along with a separate dining area and open kitchen help to make this the perfect layout! A large master suite with with plenty of light/windows, walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub and separate standing shower give you the perfect place to retreat and rechage. A 2nd bedroom with access to the 2nd full bath, large laundry room and 2-car garage round out this perfect ranch! Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Credit & Background Check Required - No Pets - Non Smoking Unit.
Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60605

Dearborn Park II, high desirable well maintained Tri- Level Townhouse with 3 bedroom/3 full bath, 2 parking spaces (an outdoor space, and a garage parking), fireplace, hardwood floors. First floor features: an office/workout area, can be converted to third bedroom, beautiful garden off the 3rd bedroom, first bathroom with shower. Second floor features: kitchen with island for entertaining, backsplash tiles, a spacious outdoor balcony off the kitchen, laundry, off the kitchen opens to a large living/dining area with a granite fireplace. Third floor features: 2nd bedroom, 2nd full bathtub and primary suite bedroom provide great separate spaces. Easy access to Train, Park, Lake, Museum, Grocery, Shopping, top rated South Loop Elementary School. Tenant is responsible for utilities.
412 James Court #D

Vacant unit, full of natural daylight, ready for tenant to move in. Features private garage with wide length for storage, additional space on the driveway for one car, in-unit washer and dryer, central heating and cooling, walk in closet, separate dining room, balcony, and more.
1012 Turin Drive

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome with tons of upgrades and pond view! ~ Fully applianced kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded 42" cabinetry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances ~ Open concept living room/dining room with sliding glass door to deck ~ Roomy main floor master bedroom and 2nd bedroom ~ Main floor loft area ~ Walkout lower level with family room, 3rd bedroom, laundry with washer and dryer, and concrete patio ~ Modern light fixtures ~ Neutral decor ~ Attached 2 car garage ~ Great location near Routes 72 and 20...only minutes away from I-90 ~ Pets allowed ~ Professional management ~ Great condition! ~ Advertised rent is for 2 year lease with automatic 3% rent increase in 2nd year - add $100/month for 1 year lease.
764 Colorado Court

Spacious 3 bedroom available for rent in Carol Stream's Newport Village! Open Floor plan ~ 1 Car attached garage ~ Extra parking nearby ~ two separate patio doors leading out to the backyard, one off of the kitchen and one off of the living room ~ Close to all of the amenities- Clubhouse, Pool, Park, Tennis court and Basketball courts. This home is available now and pets are allowed! $50 application fee for anyone over 18, link to apply is under additional information, please submit all required documents when applying. View the showcase, take the 3D Tour or watch the drone video.
1636 S 50th Court #5

Beautiful remodeled second floor apartment just a few blocks away from the pink line! This spacious 2 bedroom features refinished hard wood floors, remodeled bathroom, and a gorgeous kitchen with Quartz counters, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. This unit also features an unheated private porch area with great storage space. Rent includes heat and water! Coin operated washer and dryer in heated basement area. All applicants over 18 must submit application. Credit and background checks will be required if applicant is selected.
219 E Big Horn Drive

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage located in the Deer Point Trails subdivision in Hainesville with Grayslake schools! This is a very nice and convenient location! Ready to Go quad level floor plan! Gorgeous hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen! A large finished basement with an additional bedroom or office!
3076 N Haussen Court #2

Top floor 2B 1B unit on a quiet tree-lined street in Avondale available NOW!!! This charming unit has hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, a south-facing living room, both bedrooms feature ample space for a queen bed, tiled bathroom, central A/C, and heat. In building laundry. Pets are permitted and parking is available for an additional fee.
500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
4913 N Glenwood Avenue #1A

Andersonville 1 bed features large living area, separate kitchen with pantry, large closet, hardwood floors, bathroom with tub, small rear deck. 5 minute walk to Argyle L stop, two blocks south of Andersonville shops/restaurants. Cosigner's Welcome. $65 Application Fee. Security Deposit of 1 Month + $100.
100 Prairie Park Drive #611

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and a view of the pond make this a great place to be! Primary bedroom is massive and has a stunning primary en suite complete with a soaker tub, large shower with heavy glass door and double vanity. Plenty of storage space in the walk in closet. Enjoy great southern views on the balcony. The clubhouse has all the amenities you could ask for including an exercise room, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and sauna. One heated parking spot is included in the price!!!!
107 N Glen View Court, Peoria acquired by Tyler Owen

On Nov. 22, Tyler Owen purchased a two bedroom, one bathroom home at 107 N Glen View Court, Peoria from Christina Kelly for $73,000. In 2020, the property tax paid for this property was $1,313.12, which is 1.8% of the sale price of the home. This home last sold on...
916 N Boxwood Drive #B

3br townhouse / 1.1 bath with full basement. Wonderful spacious kitchen features modern cabinets with beautiful granite counter tops, double door refrigerator and SS appliances. Large living and dining rooms provide plenty of space for enjoyment with walk out access to a private back yard featuring a brick patio. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit. Plenty of closets. Second floor features include a master suite, plus two bedrooms, and a bathroom with a bathtub. Ready to move in! Great location! Award winning school district 214 w/ Hersey High. Close to Randhurst shopping center, Costco, Home Depot, pharmacies, restaurants, Metra transportation, parks, etc. Dedicated parking space in front of the unit. This won't last!
810 SUMMIT CREEK Drive

Attention great tenants! Live in the Summit Creek subdivision now! Bright and cheery end unit, two Master bedroom : upper level and lower level. Bay window in the kitchen. All appliances provided. Oversize attached 2.5 car garage! One minute from 59 and three minutes from I55. Grade School & Shopping Directly Across the Street. Shopping is a stone throw away. You'll love it!
1415 Gunderson Avenue

Beautifully updated single family home in Berwyn! This 4 bed/2 Bath home features a full/finished basement and 2 car garage. The home sits on a extra wide lot with great outdoor space. Walking distance to nearby schools, transportation, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Make an appointment today!
2113 W North Avenue #1E

Location! Space! Value! Rarely available beautiful home with vintage charm, modern conveniences, and a HUGE south facing outdoor patio. Features include updated kitchen and bathroom, separate dining and living rooms, 10' ceilings, modern hardwood, custom millwork, loads of natural light. Recently renovated kitchen has 42' cabinets, SS appliances, and smart storage, and space for a table and chairs. Updated bathroom is complete with jacuzzi tub. Both bedrooms will accommodate a king or queen size beds with plenty of additional room for storage or an office nook. A bonus walk-in closet which can be used as another closet or pantry. Windows are new and help keep monthly utility costs low. Laundry on site. Easy street parking. Rent includes water and bike storage. Two blocks away from Damen Blue line, 6 corners, Big Star, 606 Trail, and all of the hot spots in Bucktown and Wicker Park. Welcome home!
Derek E Pellino unloads 4805 N Glen Court, Peoria

On Nov. 16, Derek E Pellino sold their three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home at 4805 N Glen Court, Peoria to Jose Jaffett Barrera Celis for $142,500. In 2020, the property tax paid for this property was $3,796.12, which is 2.66% of the sale price of the home. This home last...
2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Morgan Park area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
991 Yosemite Trail #C

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath coach home upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and much more. Generous size master bedroom with walk in closet. Very conveniently located close to Metra train station, major highways, shopping and to top it off great schools from Nerge Math and Science academy to J B Conant High School. Tons of storage, attached garage, fire place and in unit washer/dryer. Pets allowed with nonrefundable deposit. Don't miss this one!
7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

Charming home in a great North Edgebrook location. A solid all brick home that could be a condo alternative for someone. Home has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout nice tiled bath and the basement offers additional space for a recreation-game room and storage and has a half bath. New roof 2020. A large rear yard with plenty area for a garden. Side drive to the garage. A block to the bus on Touhy, shopping just a few minutes away at Target and Costco or Village Crossing.Please note taxes reflect no exemptions. Owner requires tenant to have renter's insurance.
