ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

8415 Monticello Avenue #2

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh on the market! This large 2 bedroom just got some new updates and is ready for a new tenant! Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
bhhschicago.com

500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1215 W LUNT Avenue #G

Vintage lovers.......Spacious two-bedroom garden condo apartment in a well-maintained courtyard building! Unit has high ceilings, separate dining area along with new carpet and dining room flooring. The unit has been freshly painted with laundry and bicycle storage in building. Walk to everything! Red Line, Groceries, Starbucks, and the beach.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1415 Gunderson Avenue

Beautifully updated single family home in Berwyn! This 4 bed/2 Bath home features a full/finished basement and 2 car garage. The home sits on a extra wide lot with great outdoor space. Walking distance to nearby schools, transportation, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Make an appointment today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

3533 Ashland Avenue

Come see our newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home. New lighting, new wood floors among the upgrades throughout the house. Sits on a HUGE corner lot for lots of entertaining space. Don't wait too long, will be taken before you know it.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cooking#Windows#Furniture#Monticello Avenue#Coin
bhhschicago.com

4913 N Glenwood Avenue #1A

Andersonville 1 bed features large living area, separate kitchen with pantry, large closet, hardwood floors, bathroom with tub, small rear deck. 5 minute walk to Argyle L stop, two blocks south of Andersonville shops/restaurants. Cosigner's Welcome. $65 Application Fee. Security Deposit of 1 Month + $100.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

Charming home in a great North Edgebrook location. A solid all brick home that could be a condo alternative for someone. Home has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout nice tiled bath and the basement offers additional space for a recreation-game room and storage and has a half bath. New roof 2020. A large rear yard with plenty area for a garden. Side drive to the garage. A block to the bus on Touhy, shopping just a few minutes away at Target and Costco or Village Crossing.Please note taxes reflect no exemptions. Owner requires tenant to have renter's insurance.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

11216 S Langley Avenue #2

Three Bedroom Unit available in the Historic Pullman District. Storage Unit and laundry available, in common area. Plenty of shopping nearby also not far from the interstate. No Pets, No Smoking!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

420 W Aldine Avenue #530

Extra large bright STUDIO unit in a mid-Rise elevator building located in the heart of vibrant & trendy East Lakeview. Beautiful updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has a nice eat-in area. Lots of closet space for storage. Just steps from the from the lakefront, restaurants and night life. Heat and gas are included. Parking is available on site for an extra fee.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

100 Prairie Park Drive #611

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and a view of the pond make this a great place to be! Primary bedroom is massive and has a stunning primary en suite complete with a soaker tub, large shower with heavy glass door and double vanity. Plenty of storage space in the walk in closet. Enjoy great southern views on the balcony. The clubhouse has all the amenities you could ask for including an exercise room, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and sauna. One heated parking spot is included in the price!!!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1730 W Le Moyne Street #1

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a great location! Whether you need to be close to the expressway or the Blue Line, this is your unit. Walking distance to all the restaurants and shops that Wicker Park has to offer. This unit has hardwood floors, laundry in unit, open floor plan, a huge front porch to enjoy during the summer as well as an enclosed back porch. Rent includes electric.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

670 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and good natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

655 W Irving Park Road #1513

View, views, views! Your new home at 655 W Irving Park Rd #1513 1 bedroom/1 bathroom features extensive living space with insane views of the city. This 762 sq ft luxury rental is covered in mocha hardwood floors and has a wall of windows that overlook the pool and Wrigley Field. Separate dining area is adjacent to pristine kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated bathroom has jetted tub with slate surround and granite vanity. The spacious bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. Generous closet space throughout. Park Place Tower allows convenient access to the lakefront, Wrigley Field, Marovitz golf course, shopping, dining and entertainment. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24 hour door staff, exercise room, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with outdoor pool, cabanas, grills and a basketball court. Access to dog park through heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4045 N kedvale Avenue #49

Old irving park less than 1 block to train and metra. 1st floor 1 bedroom offering: hardwood floors, ample windows with tons of natural light, includes heat, laundry in basement, no dogs.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

647 E South Broadway Avenue #2

Well maintained, recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath now available in the heart of Lombard. Not a large complex, this building has just 3 other units, and is right next to the IL Prairie Path! Living room, eat in remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops. Floors and walls are all in today's modern grey color scheme. Lower level features laundry room and private additional lockable storage unit included with your lease for all of your toys! Outdoors will feature screened gazebo for tenant use in spring / summer. Handicap ramp access in rear. Owner pays trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Qualifications include minimum credit score of 610 and combined income of adult occupants of at least 3x the monthly rent. Call, Text, or Email for showing, can be done any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Real Estate Agent has ownership interest.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

25 W Graham Avenue

Private three bedroom home, located close to everything yet on a quiet tree-lined street in award winning school district. Updates include luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and granite bath vanity. Full home painted in modern grey color scheme. Washer Dryer included. Huge yard with patio for your family to enjoy! Can be shown any time at your convenience! 12 month lease. Minimum 610 Credit Score, and combined monthly income of adult occupants of at least 3x the rent. Can be shown any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Agent has Ownership Interest.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2113 W North Avenue #1E

Location! Space! Value! Rarely available beautiful home with vintage charm, modern conveniences, and a HUGE south facing outdoor patio. Features include updated kitchen and bathroom, separate dining and living rooms, 10' ceilings, modern hardwood, custom millwork, loads of natural light. Recently renovated kitchen has 42' cabinets, SS appliances, and smart storage, and space for a table and chairs. Updated bathroom is complete with jacuzzi tub. Both bedrooms will accommodate a king or queen size beds with plenty of additional room for storage or an office nook. A bonus walk-in closet which can be used as another closet or pantry. Windows are new and help keep monthly utility costs low. Laundry on site. Easy street parking. Rent includes water and bike storage. Two blocks away from Damen Blue line, 6 corners, Big Star, 606 Trail, and all of the hot spots in Bucktown and Wicker Park. Welcome home!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

299 N Dunton Avenue #215

Floor to Ceiling Windows!!! Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60605

Dearborn Park II, high desirable well maintained Tri- Level Townhouse with 3 bedroom/3 full bath, 2 parking spaces (an outdoor space, and a garage parking), fireplace, hardwood floors. First floor features: an office/workout area, can be converted to third bedroom, beautiful garden off the 3rd bedroom, first bathroom with shower. Second floor features: kitchen with island for entertaining, backsplash tiles, a spacious outdoor balcony off the kitchen, laundry, off the kitchen opens to a large living/dining area with a granite fireplace. Third floor features: 2nd bedroom, 2nd full bathtub and primary suite bedroom provide great separate spaces. Easy access to Train, Park, Lake, Museum, Grocery, Shopping, top rated South Loop Elementary School. Tenant is responsible for utilities.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Morgan Park area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1841 W Touhy Avenue #1

Gorgeous 2-flat Greystone in Rogers Park! Dogs, cats and more pet types welcome! This is a 1st floor unit and the Landlord will pay for heating, water, snow removal and garbage bill! Tenant only responsible for electricity and cooking gas. 3 blocks to the Metra! Short walk to Howard Transit Hub! Long-term leases available up to 3 years with no rent increase guarantee!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy